  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Gnocchi and Taco Comebacks

Plus, an exciting beer-filled addition is coming to Magnuson Park.

By Cassie Sawyer 4/20/2018 at 9:15am

Schooner provisions food ymflfd

Food from Schooner Provisions, the brewery's new deli and lunch counter. 

Image: Courtesy of Schooner Brewing 

Coming Soon

Schooner Brewing
As reported by the Washington Beer Blog, Schooner Brewing (formerly Schooner Exact Brewing) has remodeled and revamped their space, adding a new beer hall and, next door, a deli dubbed Schooner Provisions for the lunch crowd in SoDo. The official opening is April 23. Not to worry, they’re still pouring the 3 Grid IPA, in addition to some fancy new suds filling the tap lines, like a new sour ale release.

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery
Hallelujah! Magnuson Park, and honestly the Sand Point neighborhood, is getting a serious score. Now after a nice long walk with your pooch, or playing with your kids, or kayaking in the lake, there’s going to be a cafe and brewery for sustenance, brews, and general merriment—hopefully all by mid-June.

Stampede Cocktail Bar
Eater Seattle has an update on Paul Shanrock’s new cocktail bar coming to Fremont. The projected opening date is May 1. Get stoked, for there will be housemade dumplings. And apparently, the resurgence of the word “jiggy.” Will Smith will be pleased.

Taqueria Time

The Saint
After a brief hiatus—and some not-so-subtle feedback—The Saint is bringing in chef Enrique Vargas to revive the cocktail lounge's taco program

New Burger Spots

Rel’Lish Burger Lounge
From the mind of Kathy Casey (Dish D’lish and Liquid Kitchen) comes a new arrival to the B-terminal at Sea-Tac, a burger lounge that is truly embracing the glory of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. On a burger. With Tillamook pepper jack and a cheddar ale sauce. You might want to pair that order with a shorter flight out of town.

Lunchbox Laboratory
Now there’s another spot to completely null and void the walk you just took around Green Lake, but it’s worth it, right? Those funky burger combos and boozy Snoqualmie Ice Cream milk shakes are available now in the old Green Lake Bar and Grill space.

Reviews for SLU

Gold Bar
Stefan Milne drinks it up at Gold Bar, a newly opened cocktail parlor in South Lake Union. He gives the drinks a gold star. The bar is connected to Oro Kitchen, both owned by Manu Alfau of Manu’s Bodega in Pioneer Square. It begs the question, will this concept work in the somewhat fickle culinary climate that is South Lake Union?

Coffee Break

Starbucks
All of the 8,000 locations of Starbucks will be closed on the afternoon of May 29 for a racial bias training conference. A video of two African American men getting arrested for “loitering” at a café in Philly has gone viral (they were just waiting for a business associate to join them before ordering.)   

New Partnerships  

Tutta Bella and Lisa Nakamura of Gnocchi Bar
Many a gnocchi fan shed a tear when Lisa Nakamura’s Gnocchi Bar closed on Capitol Hill in 2016. But now her beloved potato dumplings will satisfy again on the menu at all 5 of the Tutta Bella locations. 

Oberto Brands
Local beef jerky producer, Oberto, has been sold. Started in 1918, the family-run meat snack company has been acquired by Premium Brands—they also own protein-focused companies like Hempler’s and Isernio’s. Chairman Art Oberto, was only 16 years old when he took over the company after his father’s passing. He’s excited for the merge of these two brands, claiming that Premium Holdings will “honor the traditions, values, and people that are at the heart of Oberto’s success.”

Shift Change

Poke to the Max
The former executive chef of Sansei Seattle, Scott Lutey, is joining the Poke to the Max team. A long-time friend of Sam Choy, Chef Lutey has his poke game on point and plans on bringing that taste of the Hawaiian Islands to the PNW.

 Have any food news we should know about? Send it to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, Magnuson Park, Schooner Exact, Lisa Nakamura, Gnocchi Bar, Shift Change, New Breweries, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

AARGH

Lisa Nakamura Is Closing Gnocchi Bar

11/01/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Gnocchi and Taco Comebacks

04/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Ticket Alert

Outdoor Dining: Bastille's Rooftop Dinner Series Returns

04/19/2018 By Grace Madigan and Mac Hubbard

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Beer at Last: A Brewpub Is Coming to Magnuson Park

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

04/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Ms. Lauryn Hill Comes to ShoWare Center

04/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Lit Fun

Spokane's Get Lit! Festival Hits Next Week

04/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

04/16/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

Judge Says Legislators Violated Constitution in the Way It Passed Deadly Force Initiative

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Council Members' Proposed Head Tax Hits Big Businesses Hard for Housing

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

City Hall

What's Next for Mayor Durkan's Education Levy?

04/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sustenance

4 New Dinner Destinations to Check Out

04/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Syria Airstrikes, Education Levy, SR 99 Tolling

04/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe