This Week in Restaurant News: Gnocchi and Taco Comebacks

Food from Schooner Provisions, the brewery's new deli and lunch counter. Image: Courtesy of Schooner Brewing

Coming Soon

Schooner Brewing

As reported by the Washington Beer Blog, Schooner Brewing (formerly Schooner Exact Brewing) has remodeled and revamped their space, adding a new beer hall and, next door, a deli dubbed Schooner Provisions for the lunch crowd in SoDo. The official opening is April 23. Not to worry, they’re still pouring the 3 Grid IPA, in addition to some fancy new suds filling the tap lines, like a new sour ale release.

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery

Hallelujah! Magnuson Park, and honestly the Sand Point neighborhood, is getting a serious score. Now after a nice long walk with your pooch, or playing with your kids, or kayaking in the lake, there’s going to be a cafe and brewery for sustenance, brews, and general merriment—hopefully all by mid-June.

Stampede Cocktail Bar

Eater Seattle has an update on Paul Shanrock’s new cocktail bar coming to Fremont. The projected opening date is May 1. Get stoked, for there will be housemade dumplings. And apparently, the resurgence of the word “jiggy.” Will Smith will be pleased.

Taqueria Time

The Saint

After a brief hiatus—and some not-so-subtle feedback—The Saint is bringing in chef Enrique Vargas to revive the cocktail lounge's taco program.

New Burger Spots

Rel’Lish Burger Lounge

From the mind of Kathy Casey (Dish D’lish and Liquid Kitchen) comes a new arrival to the B-terminal at Sea-Tac, a burger lounge that is truly embracing the glory of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. On a burger. With Tillamook pepper jack and a cheddar ale sauce. You might want to pair that order with a shorter flight out of town.

Lunchbox Laboratory

Now there’s another spot to completely null and void the walk you just took around Green Lake, but it’s worth it, right? Those funky burger combos and boozy Snoqualmie Ice Cream milk shakes are available now in the old Green Lake Bar and Grill space.

Reviews for SLU

Gold Bar

Stefan Milne drinks it up at Gold Bar, a newly opened cocktail parlor in South Lake Union. He gives the drinks a gold star. The bar is connected to Oro Kitchen, both owned by Manu Alfau of Manu’s Bodega in Pioneer Square. It begs the question, will this concept work in the somewhat fickle culinary climate that is South Lake Union?

Coffee Break

Starbucks

All of the 8,000 locations of Starbucks will be closed on the afternoon of May 29 for a racial bias training conference. A video of two African American men getting arrested for “loitering” at a café in Philly has gone viral (they were just waiting for a business associate to join them before ordering.)

New Partnerships

Tutta Bella and Lisa Nakamura of Gnocchi Bar

Many a gnocchi fan shed a tear when Lisa Nakamura’s Gnocchi Bar closed on Capitol Hill in 2016. But now her beloved potato dumplings will satisfy again on the menu at all 5 of the Tutta Bella locations.

Oberto Brands

Local beef jerky producer, Oberto, has been sold. Started in 1918, the family-run meat snack company has been acquired by Premium Brands—they also own protein-focused companies like Hempler’s and Isernio’s. Chairman Art Oberto, was only 16 years old when he took over the company after his father’s passing. He’s excited for the merge of these two brands, claiming that Premium Holdings will “honor the traditions, values, and people that are at the heart of Oberto’s success.”

Shift Change

Poke to the Max

The former executive chef of Sansei Seattle, Scott Lutey, is joining the Poke to the Max team. A long-time friend of Sam Choy, Chef Lutey has his poke game on point and plans on bringing that taste of the Hawaiian Islands to the PNW.

Have any food news we should know about? Send it to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.