If, of 1998's hiphop releases, Jay-Z's Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life cut the widest swath, then The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is perhaps that year's most enduring album, spinning together agile raps with deeply personal soul to achieve something literally singular (she's only made the one). September 15, Ms. Lauryn Hill comes to ShoWare Center in Kent, touring in support of the album's 20th anniversary. Tickets go on sale today at 10am, and a portion of proceeds goes to the MLH Foundation, which according to Hill's website "directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora."

It's hard not to see Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer Prize win earlier this week as an award for both him and for all the hiphop albums that he's drawn from and perhaps for the under-recognized genre as a whole. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is clearly a part of that pool of influence (and was itself the first hiphop album to win the Album of the Year GRAMMY), and Hill's a deft and magnetic live performer—so this is really a show you shouldn't miss.