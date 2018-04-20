Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

The governor has assembled a task force to address Washington’s killer whale crisis. But saving our shrinking orca population is no small task.

By Allison Williams 4/20/2018 at 8:00am Published in the May 2018 issue of Seattle Met

View the full-size graphic in a new window here.

Orcas nczjwy

 

Filed under
Explainer, Jay Inlsee, Environment, Orcas
Show Comments

Related Content

Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Russian Consulate, Another AG Lawsuits, and Seattle Landlords' Win

03/30/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fecal Matters

Meet Tucker, the Ultimate Orca Poop–Detection Dog

08/22/2017 By Rosin Saez

Black Hole Fun

How Nobel-Winning LIGO Lab Detects Gravitational Waves

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Gnocchi and Taco Comebacks

9:15am By Cassie Sawyer

Ticket Alert

Outdoor Dining: Bastille's Rooftop Dinner Series Returns

04/19/2018 By Grace Madigan and Mac Hubbard

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Beer at Last: A Brewpub Is Coming to Magnuson Park

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

04/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Lit Fun

Spokane's Get Lit! Festival Hits Next Week

04/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

04/16/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

Politics

How a Single Word Prevented Police Reform in Washington For Decades

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

8:00am By Allison Williams

City Hall

What's Next for Mayor Durkan's Education Levy?

04/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sustenance

4 New Dinner Destinations to Check Out

04/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Syria Airstrikes, Education Levy, SR 99 Tolling

04/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Base Fare for Ride Share, the Gender Pay Gap, and Jury Selection

04/13/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

8:00am By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe