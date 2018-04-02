  1. News & City Life
Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Seattle's Parking Ordinance, Sinclair, Tariffs

By Hayat Norimine 4/2/2018 at 10:34am

CITY HALL: Parking ordinance. After months of labor, council member Rob Johnson's bill that tries to tackle the city's affordability crisis via off-street parking will be in front of the Seattle City Council today. The idea is for city planning in the future to mean less parking—the legislation would expand the areas that qualify as having "frequent transit service" (and more areas with public transit encourages less driving), allow underused private parking lots to be used for the public, and reduce parking requirements for affordable housing projects. 

Council member Lisa Herbold is pushing for an amendment to the bill that would allow the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections to mitigate for impacts when parking lots that exceeds 85 percent capacity. Council president Bruce Harrell said he would support her amendment, while Lorena Gonzalez said she would oppose it.

Both Johnson and council member Mike O'Brien shot down the change in committee: "We do not mitigate for parking," O'Brien said back then, "and I think that is an important policy." 

No more subminimum wage for Seattle employees with disabilities. Council member Teresa Mosqueda's bill would remove Seattle employers' authority to pay less than minimum wage to individuals "whose earning capacity is impaired by age or physical or mental deficiency or injury." 

A pause on that streetcar project. As a recap, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered city officials to stop work on the downtown streetcar expansion after cost overruns. There are still a lot of questions left unanswered, like what happens to the federal funding the city received for the project.  

CONGRESS: U.S. senator Patty Murray got some praise from the Washington Post for her negotiations with labor secretary Alexander Acosta that prevented a Trump rule to allow managers to dip into servers' tips.

MORE NATIONAL NEWS: Sinclair Broadcast Group strikes again. The conservative media company that owns dozens of TV stations—including KOMO News in Seattle—forced local anchors across the country to read an identical promo script that condemned "fake" and "one-sided" stories "plaguing our country." The promo began airing last week. (Watch Deadspin's video here.) 

Immigration court. KIRO 7's reporting on minors representing themselves made it on Last Week Tonight's episode yesterday on immigration courts. A few things the show highlighted: Unlike other courts, there's no requirement for immigration court defendants to have legal representation; only 37 percent of defendants in immigration courts have attorneys. Oh, and your chances for deportation largely depend on where you are. 

Washington apples oct 2012 by sarah h glpm8f

Image: Sarah H

China raised tariffs this week on U.S. products like pork and fruit, in response to the U.S. raising tariffs on steel and aluminum late March. Not great news for U.S. farmers, and Washington state's cherry and apple growers. 

More good reads for today: 

-Amazon's stock sank shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted criticisms about the retail company over the weekend. 

-An internal study showed employees at the Seattle Department of Transportation think there's a gender bias and discrimination against women within the department, Crosscut reported. 

Donald Trump, Streetcar, Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle City Council
