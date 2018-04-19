Outdoor Dining: Bastille's Rooftop Dinner Series Returns

The cabana offers views of the Olympics and blue sky to remind you why you endure those miserable wet Seattle winter days. Image: Courtesy Bastille

Seattleites know the importance of taking advantage of clear skies, and what's at stake when someone says "weather permitting." As the city anticipates its precious summer months, Bastille gears up for the return of its Rooftop Dinner Series.

These family-style meals will kick off on Monday, June 18 and be offered on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the summer (June 18–Sept 10). Dinners are limited to 12 guests and take place under their rooftop cabana, which means you can enjoy the summer heat or seek refuge from the rain as you dine.

If you're feeling especially fancy or find yourself with a reason to celebrate, you can purchase 10 to 12 of the tickets for a dinner and invite your closest friends (or foes—there's nothing like a good meal to settle old beef) to reserve the cabana. The party will receive a free custom printed menu to commemorate the special night.

The dinner menu may change weekly, but the meal will always include wine pairings selected by Bastille's sommelier team. You'll also get a cocktail, which you can sip on before dinner while you take a tour of the garden where Bastille grows ingredients used in their dishes and drinks (just like the one in your hand!). Expect a variety of dishes to grace your table, like pici noodles with morel mushrooms, young garlic, nettles and duck yolk, or a roasted lamb leg served with fava bean and ramps and baby carrot kimchi.

Tickets are $175 per person, which includes tax and gratuity, and go on sale today, Thursday, April 19, at 10am. They're sure to sell out fast—you've been warned. So don't let a gloomy spring day fool you into thinking that you've got plenty of time until you'll be dining outdoors in short sleeves.

