Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

Buy your tokens ahead of time for Redhook's IPA festival happening Apr. 20–22. (Courtesy of Redhook Brewing Company)

Thu, Apr 19

International District Happy Hour Walk

If you’ve ever been overwhelmed by the choices that the International District has to offer then this food walk is just for you. The first one of the year, the Chinatown–International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) is back with its happy hour food walk on the third Thursday of the month. From 4–7pm take a self-guided tour of the neighborhood's restaurants and sample a variety of bites for $2, $4, and $6.

Apr 20–22

IPA Daze Fest

The IPA craze is alive and well. Luckily Redhook Brewery is here for all of your IPA-imbibing needs with a three-day fest to celebrate all things hop heads love. Thirty-two different IPAs will be available to sample; 16 from Redhook and 16 from other local Washington brewers. KEXP DJs will be in the house to spin some tunes and Tim’s Cascade Chips will be providing the munchies. Not only will there be IPAs aplenty and solid music, on Friday, there will also be—wait for it—a baby goat petting zoo. The festival itself is free but you will need to buy beer tokens, which can be purchased ahead of time (a token goes for a $1.50 and gets you a four-ounce taster; four tokens gets you a pint).

Fri, Apr 20

Stranger (Pastas and Wines and Other) Things Dinner at Cuoco

No, there won't be any Eggo waffles at this dinner nor mythical demogorgons running around, but there will be lots of pasta and wine. Explore some of the more “strange” vino and pasta of Italy—meaning obscure varietals and styles—at Tom Douglas’s Cuoco in South Lake Union. Try rarely sipped wine accompanied by dishes like black garlic orecchiette with prawns and fava leaf farfalle with a walnut vinaigrette. Tickets are $75.

Sun, Apr 22

Raised Doughnuts Popup at Citizen

Raised Doughnuts is well on its way to opening their first brick and mortar this year, but if you can’t wait for gloriously glazed goods until then—and who can blame you?—find them at Citizen this Sunday from 11–1pm. They’ll be selling mochi doughnuts for $3 each until they run out so be sure to get there early.

Tue, Apr 24

Cantina Sauvage Tasting with Fleurish

Explore authentic, naturally produced wines at Marc Papineau's third wine tasting, which is part of his ongoing series Cantina Sauvage. The tasting will take place at Fleurish Floral Design Studio in Capitol Hill and will proffer snacks from By Tae, a new venture from Sun Hong, who will be serving up Japanese cuisine. This is a reservation-only event so be sure to secure your spot by emailing cantinasauvage@gmail.com or by calling 206-963-4527 for what is assured to be a night full of good wine and food.

Ticket Alert: Mon, May 14

Women In Beer

Join in on an one of Seattle Beer Week's events that features and celebrates local women-led businesses. A $45 ticket will get you 10 drink tickets to taste beers from local breweries like Floating Bridge Brewing and Lowercase Brewing plus live music and food. And better yet, you'll be drinking for a cause: The event acts as a benefit for Planned Parenthood of The Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!