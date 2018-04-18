  1. Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

The week in which: happy hour in the International District means $2 bites, Redhook brings us baby goats and IPAs, plus, stranger things—obscure wines and pasta, that is—come to Cuoco.

By Grace Madigan 4/18/2018 at 9:00am

Ipa daze 6 uicdv6

Buy your tokens ahead of time for Redhook's IPA festival happening Apr. 20–22. (Courtesy of Redhook Brewing Company)

Thu, Apr 19 
International District Happy Hour Walk
If you’ve ever been overwhelmed by the choices that the International District has to offer then this food walk is just for you. The first one of the year, the Chinatown–International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) is back with its happy hour food walk on the third Thursday of the month. From 4–7pm take a self-guided tour of the neighborhood's restaurants and sample a variety of bites for $2, $4, and $6.

Apr 20–22
IPA Daze Fest
The IPA craze is alive and well. Luckily Redhook Brewery is here for all of your IPA-imbibing needs with a three-day fest to celebrate all things hop heads love. Thirty-two different IPAs will be available to sample; 16 from Redhook and 16 from other local Washington brewers. KEXP DJs will be in the house to spin some tunes and Tim’s Cascade Chips will be providing the munchies. Not only will there be IPAs aplenty and solid music, on Friday, there will also be—wait for it—a baby goat petting zoo. The festival itself is free but you will need to buy beer tokens, which can be purchased ahead of time (a token goes for a $1.50 and gets you a four-ounce taster; four tokens gets you a pint).

Fri, Apr 20
Stranger (Pastas and Wines and Other) Things Dinner at Cuoco
No, there won't be any Eggo waffles at this dinner nor mythical demogorgons running around, but there will be lots of pasta and wine. Explore some of the more “strange” vino and pasta of Italy—meaning obscure varietals and styles—at Tom Douglas’s Cuoco in South Lake Union. Try rarely sipped wine accompanied by dishes like black garlic orecchiette with prawns and fava leaf farfalle with a walnut vinaigrette. Tickets are $75.

Sun, Apr 22
Raised Doughnuts Popup at Citizen
Raised Doughnuts is well on its way to opening their first brick and mortar this year, but if you can’t wait for gloriously glazed goods until then—and who can blame you?—find them at Citizen this Sunday from 11–1pm. They’ll be selling mochi doughnuts for $3 each until they run out so be sure to get there early.

Tue, Apr 24
Cantina Sauvage Tasting with Fleurish
Explore authentic, naturally produced wines at Marc Papineau's third wine tasting, which is part of his ongoing series Cantina Sauvage. The tasting will take place at Fleurish Floral Design Studio in Capitol Hill and will proffer snacks from By Tae, a new venture from Sun Hong, who will be serving up Japanese cuisine. This is a reservation-only event so be sure to secure your spot by emailing cantinasauvage@gmail.com or by calling 206-963-4527 for what is assured to be a night full of good wine and food.  

Ticket Alert: Mon, May 14
Women In Beer 
Join in on an one of Seattle Beer Week's events that features and celebrates local women-led businesses. A $45 ticket will get you 10 drink tickets to taste beers from local breweries like Floating Bridge Brewing and Lowercase Brewing plus live music and food. And better yet, you'll be drinking for a cause: The event acts as a benefit for Planned Parenthood of The Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
IPA, Raised Doughnuts, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Cuoco

$$$ Italian 310 Terry Ave. N

The 15th food-service enterprise that Seattle mega restaurateur Tom Douglas has crammed into a single square mile of downtown real estate is all about fresh ...

Related Content

Oeno Files

Marc Papineau Announces Cantina Sauvage Wine Series

03/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 28–April 3

03/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 14–20

03/14/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Eat & Drink

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

9:30am By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Beer at Last: A Brewpub Is Coming to Magnuson Park

9:15am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sustenance

4 New Dinner Destinations to Check Out

04/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and Beer and Bayside Remodels

04/13/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

04/16/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

03/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

03/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

News & City Life

City Hall

What's Next for Mayor Durkan's Education Levy?

7:40pm By Hayat Norimine

Sustenance

4 New Dinner Destinations to Check Out

04/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Syria Airstrikes, Education Levy, SR 99 Tolling

04/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Base Fare for Ride Share, the Gender Pay Gap, and Jury Selection

04/13/2018 By Grace Madigan

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Saturday Rallies, a Rise in Homeless Students, Another Depleted Newsroom

04/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Homelessness

In South Seattle, the Number of Homeless Students Tripled Since 2010

04/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

9:30am By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe