Beer at Last: A Brewpub Is Coming to Magnuson Park

The site of the soon-to-be brewery facing Magnuson and, beyond, that Lake Washington. Photo via Seattle.gov

Home to protected wetland and grassland habitats, over four miles of walking trails along the shores of Lake Washington, and more than eight and a half acres of fully fenced off-leash dog area, the Warren G. Magnuson Park—Seattle's second largest park that's tucked up in Sand Point—is an urban dweller's dream greenspace getaway.

It's also the site of soon-to-be brewpub Magnuson Cafe and Brewery.

Back in the chilly days of late 2016, Washington Beer Blog's Kendall Jones wrote about a note he received from Magnuson Park's tenant development coordinator Cole Dietrich. “We believe we have a building that would be the perfect location for a brewery-slash-taproom," Dietrich told the blog. He was looking for someone to bring some much-needed food and drink offerings to park goers, nearby lake-faring sailors, dog wranglers, and all those who pass through the former naval air station.

Well, the folks from Dexter Brewhouse and Mollusk Brewing have heeded the call.

It's a landmark district, all 89 acres of the old Sand Point Naval Air Station, but the brewpub's space—1,800 square feet inside building 20 at 7777 62nd Avenue Northeast—has been approved for some proposed building alterations, which will include a "new outdoor seating platform and freestanding canopy," according to a recent Landmark Preservation Board meeting. Beer and potential for outdoor drinking? The beer gods are smiling down upon Magnuson Park with this one.

Executive chef and director of kitchen operations, Jon Langley, will lead the food front. The cafe will be family friendly, which is fitting considering its neighbors: beyond the park, there's the Seattle Waldorf School, a children's clinic, and the Cascade Bicycle Club in the very same building. As for the beer, Mollusk brewmaster Cody Morris makes solid craft ales from classic IPAs to singular sours. Which is to say: perfect post park brews are bound for this place.

There's no official opening dates to report just yet, but Magnuson Cafe and Brewery is projected to open this summer, sometime in mid-to-late June. Stayed tuned to Nosh Pit for more details as we have them.





This article has been updated on April 18, 2018 at 10:42am to include the brewpub full name: Magnuson Cafe and Brewery. It also now includes a projected opening.