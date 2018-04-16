  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

This week, celebrate Earth Day in style at Buffalo Exchange, Sip and Swap for a cause, and meet wedding dress designer Hayley Paige at Nordstrom.

By Katheryn Grice 4/16/2018 at 11:30am

30261478 2170398699854701 6670924070067896320 n hqjpuz

Image: Courtesy of Plant Mamas

Apr 19–22
Sometimes even your coffee stash is in need of a makeover. And, well, since we’re in a city full of coffee fanatics, we’re assuming you’ll want to know about the Specialty Coffee Expo happening this week at the Washington State Convention Center. Register and meet coffee experts, taste some new brews, and learn the art behind cupping, roasting, and more. 


Sat, Apr 21
It’s all about the earth this week. Celebrate Earth Day and Fashion Revolution week at Sip and Swap this Saturday from 5-8. Bring the clothes spilling out of your closet that you keep saying you’ll wear one day, but let’s be real, probably never will. Let someone else enjoy your exceptional taste while getting some new items that excite you. And it gets better, not only will there be snacks and drinks, but also a jewelry and wellness vendor on site. And, even better, all the unwanted items will be donated to Big Brothers and Sisters of Puget Sound. Stick around for a raffle drawing. Grab a ticket while tickets last. 

Sat, Apr 21
Ladies and gents it is here at last: the Buffalo Exchange Earth Day $1 Sale. Snag pieces from a special selection and know that all of the proceeds will go to 5Gyres, an organization dedicated to researching ocean plastic pollution and finding a solution to help solve the problem. Make a difference this Earth Day just by shopping. Taking place at all the Buffalo Exchange locations, don’t forget to bring your own bag and come with a wad of $1 bills ready in hand because it’s cash only folks.

Sat, Apr 21
Have you ever wanted to meet a successful designer in person? Well, you’ll get your chance this Saturday at Nordstrom from 2-3. Hayley Paige, a highly sought-after wedding dress designer, known for the unique detail and playfulness in her gowns, will be there to show you her work and answer your questions. 

Apr 21–28
Looking for ways to revamp your look for summer? Check out Beauty Trend Week at Nordstrom, where you can talk to the industry experts, snag some gifts and free things with purchases while supplies last. Drop in or call your favorite beauty counter to book an appointment.  

 

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Sales & Events, Wear What When
Show Comments

Related Content

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Eat & Drink

Sustenance

4 New Dinner Destinations to Check Out

12:00pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and Beer and Bayside Remodels

04/13/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 11–17

04/11/2018 By Rosin Saez and Grace Madigan

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

1:20pm By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

03/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

03/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

News & City Life

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Syria Airstrikes, Education Levy, SR 99 Tolling

11:11am By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Base Fare for Ride Share, the Gender Pay Gap, and Jury Selection

04/13/2018 By Grace Madigan

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Saturday Rallies, A Rise in Homeless Students, Another Depleted Newsroom

04/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Homelessness

In South Seattle, the Number of Homeless Students Tripled Since 2010

04/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: The Zuckerbot, "Tax Amazon" Rally, Midterm Elections

04/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Base Fare, Gender Wage Gap, Residents Living in Vehicles

04/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

11:30am By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe