Wear What When: April 16–23

Apr 19–22

Sometimes even your coffee stash is in need of a makeover. And, well, since we’re in a city full of coffee fanatics, we’re assuming you’ll want to know about the Specialty Coffee Expo happening this week at the Washington State Convention Center. Register and meet coffee experts, taste some new brews, and learn the art behind cupping, roasting, and more.



Sat, Apr 21

It’s all about the earth this week. Celebrate Earth Day and Fashion Revolution week at Sip and Swap this Saturday from 5-8. Bring the clothes spilling out of your closet that you keep saying you’ll wear one day, but let’s be real, probably never will. Let someone else enjoy your exceptional taste while getting some new items that excite you. And it gets better, not only will there be snacks and drinks, but also a jewelry and wellness vendor on site. And, even better, all the unwanted items will be donated to Big Brothers and Sisters of Puget Sound. Stick around for a raffle drawing. Grab a ticket while tickets last.

Sat, Apr 21

Ladies and gents it is here at last: the Buffalo Exchange Earth Day $1 Sale. Snag pieces from a special selection and know that all of the proceeds will go to 5Gyres, an organization dedicated to researching ocean plastic pollution and finding a solution to help solve the problem. Make a difference this Earth Day just by shopping. Taking place at all the Buffalo Exchange locations, don’t forget to bring your own bag and come with a wad of $1 bills ready in hand because it’s cash only folks.

Sat, Apr 21

Have you ever wanted to meet a successful designer in person? Well, you’ll get your chance this Saturday at Nordstrom from 2-3. Hayley Paige, a highly sought-after wedding dress designer, known for the unique detail and playfulness in her gowns, will be there to show you her work and answer your questions.

Apr 21–28

Looking for ways to revamp your look for summer? Check out Beauty Trend Week at Nordstrom, where you can talk to the industry experts, snag some gifts and free things with purchases while supplies last. Drop in or call your favorite beauty counter to book an appointment.