Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

Audience members from a previous Langston Hughes African American Film Festival enjoy a screening. Image: Courtesy LANGSTON

Mon, Apr 16

Pop-up Rosé Tasting at Cafe Pettirosso

You're not the only one who can't get enough of the pink stuff—there's sure to be plenty of like-minded company here. Whether you're into classic or bubbly (or both), you can get your fix from a variety of vendors who will each be sampling a few wines to go alongside bites made by house chef Derek Castro. But the pink streak doesn't have to end. Take some of the goods with you for event-only deep discounts—I mean, like Pettirosso says, it's "all in the name of loving rosé." Tickets available at the door, but best to get there soon. Cafe Pettirosso, $30

Tue, Apr 17

Frankie Cosmos

Rolling in to town hot off the release of her acclaimed new album Vessel, DIY darling Frankie Cosmos will charm your socks off with its characteristic brand of bedroom pop-punk. Great for: "I want to go to a show with some energy but also want to make it through the rest of the week with eardrums intact." Neumos, $15–$17

Wed, Apr 18

The Basics of Representing Yourself in Court

Ever see that scene from Good Will Hunting when Will starts dropping knowledge on the court to get himself off the hook and think to yourself, "Wow, that's pretty hardcore"? Well, believe it or not, besides the being Matt Damon part, you can learn to do that. We can always do more to inform ourselves about our rights and legal systems, and this is a great opportunity to skip happy hour for a day to arm yourself with knowledge and learn a new skill. Seattle Central Library, Free

Thu–Sun, Apr 19–22

Langston Hughes African American Film Festival

The festival returns for its 15th year to host a selection of works by independent filmmakers that puts the black experience on center stage. Highlights will include the story of a Seattle Black Panther captain, a youth film showcase in conversation with the filmmakers, and a Shakespeare adaptation filmed on location in a Brooklyn industrial warehouse. Tickets are available for individual events or also as weekend passes. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $7–$20, Weekend Pass $90

Fri, Apr 20

Questlove on Creativity

"Musician, bandleader, designer, producer, culinary entrepreneur, professor, and all-around cultural omnivore." It's tough to put the guy in a nutshell, but this description gives you a pretty good idea of the wide-ranging talents of Roots co-frontman Questlove. The evening will offer insight from all directions about how to live your best creative life. If you miss his talk or just want to see him in action, you can also catch Questlove DJ at Eden later that night. Washington Hall, $75