Morning Roundup: Syria Airstrikes, Education Levy, SR 99 Tolling

U.S.-LED AIRSTRIKES ON SYRIA on Friday targeted chemical weapons facilities outside Damascus and Homs, the Washington Post reported, in retaliation over President Bashar al-Assad's chemical attack earlier this month.

Where our congressional delegates stand:

-Representative Adam Smith, a ranking member in the House Armed Services Committee, opposes military action against the Syrian regime. He said the U.S. has "over-relied on the military over the last decade" and that officials should "show more restraint in using military force."

-Senator Patty Murray condemned Assad's use of chemical weapons as "inexcusable, inhumane, and illegal." She said she "supports the goal of holding President Assad accountable" but had questions about Trump's plan.

-Representative Pramila Jayapal called the airstrikes "unconstitutional" and urged a debate in Congress, which holds the authority to declare a war.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signs an MOU as part of her plan for free college tuition at Seattle Colleges in March 2018. Image: Seattle City Council

SEATTLE MAYOR JENNY DURKAN is preparing a ballot measure proposal for the 2018 families and education levy to be released this week, The Seattle Times reported. The levy, which for years focused on K-12 education, could also include funding for preschool and college—Durkan listed the levy as a possible source of income for her free college tuition plan during her campaign.

SR 99 TOLLING: The Washington State Transportation Commission will meet Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and on the agenda—SR 99 tolling.

And Seattle City Council member Sally Bagshaw wants a city representative there: "The toll has got to be very, very low, if we have a toll at all," she said this morning at the council briefing. City officials are still struggling over anticipated congestion on Seattle's downtown streets. "This cannot be a moneymaking venture."

MHA plan: Don't forget about another public hearing at 6pm at Seattle Central College—for districts three and seven. Council member Rob Johnson's select committee on the Mandatory Housing Affordability is also meeting this morning.

Other good reads:

-The Seattle Times gives us a look at state representative J.T. Wilcox, the Legislature's new GOP House minority leader.

-How a new law will help the state improve its abysmal record on finding missing Native American women, via Crosscut. And here's a February report on the bill from The Stranger.

-Here's the story of a Seattle couple living in a tent community, who got married last month under I-90, via The New York Times.