  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and Beer and Bayside Remodels

Plus, more national praise for Edouardo Jordan’s JuneBaby.

By Cassie Sawyer 4/13/2018 at 9:17am

Edmonds exterior2 nnx2jp

Looking good, Top Pot Edmonds.

Image: Top Pot

Brew News

Reuben's Brews
The Ballard brewery announced it will be expanding operations and opening a new location just a few blocks down from its current spot. More brewhouses means more beer for all. Plus, reports the Washington Beer Blog, the current taproom everyone knows and loves will remain ever the same. Read up on the details at Washington Beer Blog.

Changeups

Young and Young Smoked Fish Co. Fell Through, But Wait—
Our own Allecia Vermillion writes of exciting and long-awaited news from Heather Earnhardt of the Wandering Goose about her next project, a take-over and remodel of the vintage Tokeland Hotel on Willapa Bay. It sounds delightful, and just a little bit haunted.

Accolades

JuneBaby
The lines for Sunday night supper just got a whole lot longer at Edouardo Jordan’s Southern gem in Ravenna. Food & Wine Magazine announced their best restaurants of the year and JuneBaby is the sole Seattle stunner. And with good reason: impeccably fried chicken, flaky biscuits, chitlins with hot sauce, and fancy moonshine cocktails. Jordan is applauded for his honest approach to Southern cooking and authentic art that is surely a conversation starter. It's just another feather in Edouardo's accolade-laden cap.

Openings

Claret
The Thackeray-adjacent wine bar off Stone Way officially opens tomorrow at 4pm. What to expect: dinner, happy hour, and one helluva pour list. And, starting on April 21, there will indeed be weekend brunch beginning at 9am (think: croque monsieur, baked eggs, malted pancakes with smoked honey butter). 

New Hours

The Art of the Table
As of April 9, this longtime favorite farm-to-table experience is open seven days a week. Owners Shannon Van Horn and Dustin Ronspies noticed a lot of places are closed on Monday and Tuesday, so they threw their apron in the ring. The tasting menus are available in the dining room or a la carte in the bar. Pea vines with prosciutto, sunny goose egg, and bianchetti truffle may be one of the finer bar snacks you’ll taste around town.

Westman’s Bagel and Coffee
These New York–style bagels are crazy-making (we’re caught up in the mania too), and now they’re available on weekends. Monica Dimas and Molly Westman added Saturday and Sunday hours from 8am–4pm to the lineup. It only feels right to have these doughy delights for a lazy Sunday brunch. But don’t be too lazy, because these bagels go quick.

Renovations

El Chupacabra
The devil is getting a face lift, so to speak. The Greenwood location just reopened their renovated and bigger deck space with heaters and an awning to come soon. The South Lake Union patio is all ready for the next sunny day. And the Alki location expanded to upstairs last month (with a full kitchen and bar) to make more room for tacos, burritos, and margaritas with that classic cityscape view.

Lowdown on Doughnuts

Top Pot
The Edmonds outpost is now open, mirroring the flagship location downtown with a loft space and floor to ceiling windows. A doughnut’s throw from the ferry, commuters and residents have been waiting in anticipation for about a year for these top notch sweets and lattes. Come summer the upper patio will be a great space for sunshine and sugar rushes.   

Raised Doughnuts
Coming to the Central District this spring, Mi Kim is going from popup to one-stop shop for her yeast-raised doughnuts, coffee, and a taste of childhood nostalgia. Kim is bold when it comes to flavor, baking an eclectic mix, such as ube coconut, black sesame, and blueberry basil. We may even see some savory creations grace her menu—let’s dunk to that.

What We're Eating Now

From crab toast to action-packed noodles, here are our food editors' favorite bites this month.

What We're Reading Now

The Seattle Times put together a comprehensive list of recent restaurant openings and in the city and on the Eastside. Count 52 in this round up. And then for less happy news 14 spots that closed up shop.

In case you missed it: Hillman City is getting a new Filipino restaurant this summer...but it's approach has it standing out amongst the crowd. Read more about Archipelago's origin story on Nosh Pit.

Author and food writer Angela Garbes penned a piece for Bon Appetit on the sibling-owners of Little Saigon's Phở Bắc Súp Shop, who carry on the legacy their parents started with the first pho shop in Seattle. 

Filed under
Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

PI Meets PNW

Progressive Filipino American Restaurant Comes to Hillman City

04/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

03/27/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Sibling Wine Bar Claret Opens Next to Thackeray in April

03/29/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food Media

Edouardo Jordan Is Having a Really Good Week

03/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and Beer and Bayside Remodels

9:17am By Cassie Sawyer

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 11–17

04/11/2018 By Rosin Saez and Grace Madigan

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Hall Pass

Lincoln South Food Hall Breathes New Life into Fast Casual Dining

04/06/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

03/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

03/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard Of

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Base Fare for Ride Share, the Gender Pay Gap, and Jury Selection

5:31pm By Grace Madigan

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Saturday Rallies, A Rise in Homeless Students, Another Depleted Newsroom

10:16am By Hayat Norimine

Homelessness

In South Seattle, the Number of Homeless Students Tripled Since 2010

04/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: The Zuckerbot, "Tax Amazon" Rally, Midterm Elections

04/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Base Fare, Gender Wage Gap, Residents Living in Vehicles

04/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe