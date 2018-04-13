This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and Beer and Bayside Remodels

Looking good, Top Pot Edmonds. Image: Top Pot

Brew News

Reuben's Brews

The Ballard brewery announced it will be expanding operations and opening a new location just a few blocks down from its current spot. More brewhouses means more beer for all. Plus, reports the Washington Beer Blog, the current taproom everyone knows and loves will remain ever the same. Read up on the details at Washington Beer Blog.

Changeups

Young and Young Smoked Fish Co. Fell Through, But Wait—

Our own Allecia Vermillion writes of exciting and long-awaited news from Heather Earnhardt of the Wandering Goose about her next project, a take-over and remodel of the vintage Tokeland Hotel on Willapa Bay. It sounds delightful, and just a little bit haunted.

Accolades

JuneBaby

The lines for Sunday night supper just got a whole lot longer at Edouardo Jordan’s Southern gem in Ravenna. Food & Wine Magazine announced their best restaurants of the year and JuneBaby is the sole Seattle stunner. And with good reason: impeccably fried chicken, flaky biscuits, chitlins with hot sauce, and fancy moonshine cocktails. Jordan is applauded for his honest approach to Southern cooking and authentic art that is surely a conversation starter. It's just another feather in Edouardo's accolade-laden cap.

Openings

Claret

The Thackeray-adjacent wine bar off Stone Way officially opens tomorrow at 4pm. What to expect: dinner, happy hour, and one helluva pour list. And, starting on April 21, there will indeed be weekend brunch beginning at 9am (think: croque monsieur, baked eggs, malted pancakes with smoked honey butter).

New Hours

The Art of the Table

As of April 9, this longtime favorite farm-to-table experience is open seven days a week. Owners Shannon Van Horn and Dustin Ronspies noticed a lot of places are closed on Monday and Tuesday, so they threw their apron in the ring. The tasting menus are available in the dining room or a la carte in the bar. Pea vines with prosciutto, sunny goose egg, and bianchetti truffle may be one of the finer bar snacks you’ll taste around town.

Westman’s Bagel and Coffee

These New York–style bagels are crazy-making (we’re caught up in the mania too), and now they’re available on weekends. Monica Dimas and Molly Westman added Saturday and Sunday hours from 8am–4pm to the lineup. It only feels right to have these doughy delights for a lazy Sunday brunch. But don’t be too lazy, because these bagels go quick.

Renovations

El Chupacabra

The devil is getting a face lift, so to speak. The Greenwood location just reopened their renovated and bigger deck space with heaters and an awning to come soon. The South Lake Union patio is all ready for the next sunny day. And the Alki location expanded to upstairs last month (with a full kitchen and bar) to make more room for tacos, burritos, and margaritas with that classic cityscape view.

Lowdown on Doughnuts

Top Pot

The Edmonds outpost is now open, mirroring the flagship location downtown with a loft space and floor to ceiling windows. A doughnut’s throw from the ferry, commuters and residents have been waiting in anticipation for about a year for these top notch sweets and lattes. Come summer the upper patio will be a great space for sunshine and sugar rushes.

Raised Doughnuts

Coming to the Central District this spring, Mi Kim is going from popup to one-stop shop for her yeast-raised doughnuts, coffee, and a taste of childhood nostalgia. Kim is bold when it comes to flavor, baking an eclectic mix, such as ube coconut, black sesame, and blueberry basil. We may even see some savory creations grace her menu—let’s dunk to that.

What We're Eating Now

From crab toast to action-packed noodles, here are our food editors' favorite bites this month.

What We're Reading Now

The Seattle Times put together a comprehensive list of recent restaurant openings and in the city and on the Eastside. Count 52 in this round up. And then for less happy news 14 spots that closed up shop.

In case you missed it: Hillman City is getting a new Filipino restaurant this summer...but it's approach has it standing out amongst the crowd. Read more about Archipelago's origin story on Nosh Pit.

Author and food writer Angela Garbes penned a piece for Bon Appetit on the sibling-owners of Little Saigon's Phở Bắc Súp Shop, who carry on the legacy their parents started with the first pho shop in Seattle.