  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 11–17

The week in which: Cafe Pettirosso brings a rosé tasting to Capitol Hill, Sunday brunches pop up on Beacon Hill, and Indi Chocolate schools us in the sweet ways of truffle making.

By Rosin Saez and Grace Madigan 4/11/2018 at 9:00am

Yvonnechan 003 t9kcgt

Clink glasses of pink wine at Cafe Pettirosso on April 16 (or, you know, anytime you want rosé).

Image: Yvonne Chan

Fri, Apr 13
Truffle Making Class at Indi Chocolate
Nobody will ever achieve the peak coolness that is Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka, but Indi’s truffle making class will get you pretty close. Guests will step inside the chocolate factory, so to speak, to learn how bean to bar chocolate is made right here in Seattle. Even better: The hands-on portion of the class, where students will toy around with flavor combos, hand temper chocolate, and make their own truffles with Indi’s 72 percent dark chocolate. These golden tickets will set you back $65, and class runs from 6 to 7:30 Friday evening.

Sun, Apr 15
Brunch with Musang Popup at Bar del Corso
Chef Melissa Miranda, one of our Next Hot Chefs of 2017 and all around badass in the kitchen, returns with her popup on Beacon Hill as she does every third Sunday of the month. Bar del Corso's usual Italian fare will cease, if only for a day, to make way for Miranda's fresh and seasonal takes on Filipino classics, like a plate of sardinas silog: sardines accompanied by fried eggs, garlic fried rice, and whatever other goodness there is. During brunch DJ PhoSho will be providing the musical backdrop. Tickets are about $45 per person, not including gratuity.

Sun, Apr 15
Brunch Vibes at The Wine Station
Another beat-heavy brunch will grace Beacon Hill this Sunday, this time in the form of a buffet. To the tune of $35, dig into an unlimited array of bunch which includes fried chicken, bacon, eggs, hash browns, waffles, cornbread, and oh so much more. Also: bottomless sangria and mimosa (but be cool). DJs Topspin and Blendiana Jones will set the titular brunch vibes. There won't be any tickets at the door so be sure to reserve your one-hour time slot beforehand. And sorry, kids, this event is for the 21 and over crowd only. 

Mon, Apr 16
Rosé Tasting at Cafe Pettirosso
Get in the mood for spring and all the sun that’s yet to come at Capitol Hill’s Cafe Pettirosso. The popular brunch spot will be offering a tasting of a variety of rosés and small bites to usher in the spring season. Tickets are $30 at the door but you can save $5 by buying them ahead of time. Wine reps from the aforementioned wineries will be on hand to answer all your burning questions.  And best of all, you can take home a bottle of your favorite rosé offered at a special discount at the end of the night.

Sun, Apr 22
Ticket Alert: Cochon555 Returns to Seattle
If bad things come in threes, then good, meaty things come in fives. The porky showcase is back again, with five chefs—Mitch Mayers of Lark (he also has his own Ballard restaurant in the works), Jeremy Arnold of Hitchcock, Bobby Moore from Barking Frog, Derek Simcik of Scout, Andrew Whiteside from the Georgian—facing off in a nose-to-tail cooking competition all to support family hog farms. Each will take on an entire heritage breed pig, each will make some form of meat magic. Beyond pork, there will also be five winemakers, somms, and barkeeps providing libations. Plus, a cheese bar  and tartare bar with butchery from Kristina Glinoga. Eat, drink, be full of pork; it will all go down at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel at 5pm (4pm for VIPs). Tickets start at $130.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Cochon 555, Cafe Pettirosso, Rosé, Weekly Events, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Coming Soon

And Now, Some Exciting Restaurant News in Ballard

03/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Rising Stars

Seattle's Next Hot Chefs 2017

05/16/2017 By Kathryn Robinson, Allecia Vermillion, and Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 22–28

11/22/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 28–April 3

03/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Eat & Drink

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

10:45am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 11–17

9:00am By Rosin Saez and Grace Madigan

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Hall Pass

Lincoln South Food Hall Breathes New Life into Fast Casual Dining

04/06/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bye-Bye Benito’s, Hello Barbecue Buildouts

04/06/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

03/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

03/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard Of

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: The Zuckerbot, "Tax Amazon" Rally, Midterm Elections

10:16am By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Base Fare, Gender Wage Gap, Residents Living in Vehicles

04/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: King County Democrats, Metro, More Sinclair

04/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Sinclair, Parking Reform, First Native Superintendent

04/06/2018 By Grace Madigan

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Domestic Workers' Rights, Midterm Elections, Escalators

04/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe