Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 11–17

Clink glasses of pink wine at Cafe Pettirosso on April 16 (or, you know, anytime you want rosé). Image: Yvonne Chan

Fri, Apr 13

Truffle Making Class at Indi Chocolate

Nobody will ever achieve the peak coolness that is Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka, but Indi’s truffle making class will get you pretty close. Guests will step inside the chocolate factory, so to speak, to learn how bean to bar chocolate is made right here in Seattle. Even better: The hands-on portion of the class, where students will toy around with flavor combos, hand temper chocolate, and make their own truffles with Indi’s 72 percent dark chocolate. These golden tickets will set you back $65, and class runs from 6 to 7:30 Friday evening.

Sun, Apr 15

Brunch with Musang Popup at Bar del Corso

Chef Melissa Miranda, one of our Next Hot Chefs of 2017 and all around badass in the kitchen, returns with her popup on Beacon Hill as she does every third Sunday of the month. Bar del Corso's usual Italian fare will cease, if only for a day, to make way for Miranda's fresh and seasonal takes on Filipino classics, like a plate of sardinas silog: sardines accompanied by fried eggs, garlic fried rice, and whatever other goodness there is. During brunch DJ PhoSho will be providing the musical backdrop. Tickets are about $45 per person, not including gratuity.

Sun, Apr 15

Brunch Vibes at The Wine Station

Another beat-heavy brunch will grace Beacon Hill this Sunday, this time in the form of a buffet. To the tune of $35, dig into an unlimited array of bunch which includes fried chicken, bacon, eggs, hash browns, waffles, cornbread, and oh so much more. Also: bottomless sangria and mimosa (but be cool). DJs Topspin and Blendiana Jones will set the titular brunch vibes. There won't be any tickets at the door so be sure to reserve your one-hour time slot beforehand. And sorry, kids, this event is for the 21 and over crowd only.

Mon, Apr 16

Rosé Tasting at Cafe Pettirosso

Get in the mood for spring and all the sun that’s yet to come at Capitol Hill’s Cafe Pettirosso. The popular brunch spot will be offering a tasting of a variety of rosés and small bites to usher in the spring season. Tickets are $30 at the door but you can save $5 by buying them ahead of time. Wine reps from the aforementioned wineries will be on hand to answer all your burning questions. And best of all, you can take home a bottle of your favorite rosé offered at a special discount at the end of the night.

Sun, Apr 22

Ticket Alert: Cochon555 Returns to Seattle

If bad things come in threes, then good, meaty things come in fives. The porky showcase is back again, with five chefs—Mitch Mayers of Lark (he also has his own Ballard restaurant in the works), Jeremy Arnold of Hitchcock, Bobby Moore from Barking Frog, Derek Simcik of Scout, Andrew Whiteside from the Georgian—facing off in a nose-to-tail cooking competition all to support family hog farms. Each will take on an entire heritage breed pig, each will make some form of meat magic. Beyond pork, there will also be five winemakers, somms, and barkeeps providing libations. Plus, a cheese bar and tartare bar with butchery from Kristina Glinoga. Eat, drink, be full of pork; it will all go down at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel at 5pm (4pm for VIPs). Tickets start at $130.

