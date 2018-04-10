Morning Roundup: Base Fare, Gender Wage Gap, Residents Living in Vehicles

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL: How much are Uber drivers making, and would a minimum base fare really help? The ongoing debate about rideshare wages continue; and council members just passed a resolution that would not only consider minimum charges to apply to the industry, but also demands that the companies provide last year's data on how much their drivers got paid by May 31.

Council members say they've had nothing but anecdotal information to rely on—which can range from far below minimum wage to $20, $30 an hour. Uber representatives say they've been trying to answer those questions without revealing confidential information about their drivers or proprietary information about their business. It's far from a new debate. The Stranger outlined details on that.

About that Uber claim: "The Seattle City Council is considering regulations that will nearly double per mile rates for rideshare." An email sent out to Uber users in one week drummed up (as of this morning) more than 21,000 opponents on their petition.

Council president Bruce Harrell told The Seattle Times that statement was misleading; what it's referring to is the potential $2.40 minimum bare fare listed on the resolution, which Harrell said the council took from 2014's base fare. (But the resolution doesn't commit to that number.) Now that fare is $1.35, according to Uber.

"Preserving a great past," Harrell said: Council members approved a bill to outline design guidelines for future developments in the Central Area, which included five community groups in the process.

That gender wage gap. Crosscut's David Kroman reported that the pay disparity between men and women in some city departments is far worse when it comes to overtime. Especially in utilities and transportation departments, where men are more often in positions of power (and make the extra pay).

Homelessness. Seattle Times's Vianna Davila reports on the city's approach to the people living in their vehicles.