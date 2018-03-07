Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 7–13

Low 'n slow. Image: Courtesy of Eat Seattle

Fri, Mar 9

Georgetown Brewing Cruise

Georgetown Brewing has partnered with Waterways Cruises for a tasting dinner: three courses, four beers with tasting notes for pairing, and a two-hour cruise around Lake Union and Lake Washington. Dishes include a grilled romaine salad, braised pork belly crostini, grilled Kalbi short ribs, a chocolate mousse for dessert. Tickets are $70 and boarding begins at 6:30pm.



Sat, Mar 10

Low N' Slow: Meat, Sauces, and Whiskey

Barbecue, America's greatest culinary export and trusted go-to for dads of all sizes. Father or not, Eat Seattle’s Low N' Slow will teach you the best tips for preparing, cutting and cooking your very own tongue-ravaging barbecue at home, as well as how to pair it with flavorful sauces and whiskey. The event starts with a short shopping trip through Pike Place and ends in the kitchen of the Market Atrium. Here, chef Erik, a barbecue competitor, will lead you and a group of others in the preparation of a three-course meal and appetizer tasting. With local whiskey provided by Westland Distillery, it’s sure to be a finger-licking-good evening with no stomach space to spare.

Sat, Mar 10

Populuxe Brewing Fifth Anniversary Party

Populuxe is having a beach-themed party to celebrate their fifth anniversary. The first 100 guests will receive a beach ball with their beer purchase, and additional prizes and giveaways will be handed out throughout the day. Beers on tap include the Pineapple Sour, Anniversary IPA, and Coconut Porter. Come for the beer, stay for the live music and bingo, all day starting from noon to 10pm.



Sun, Mar 11

Burgundian Chefs Dinner with Fremont Brewing

Six local chefs are showing off their skills at the Burgundian for a tasting dinner team-up with Fremont Brewing. Aaron Wilcenski of Burgundian, Jeffrey Vance of No Anchor/Navy Strength, and Erik Jackson of Vendemmia are just a few familiar faces behind the six-course menu. Pair each dish with Fremont brews like the Parkland Pilsner, 2014 Kentucky Dark Star, Mountain Daisy IPA, and more. Tickets are $100 and dinner starts at 7pm.

Mon, Mar 12

Woodford Reserve Manhattan Experience

Dueling pianos are so 1933. Dueling top-level bartenders, pining to create a truly meaningful cocktail experience using some of the best bourbons and rye around, that’s 2018 front and center. Woodford Reserves’s Manhattan Experience takes place this Monday and promises to provide unforgettable food, cocktails, and storytelling. Come on out to downtown-favorite, Heartwood Provisions, and watch as some of Seattle’s best barmen show off their vast knowledge of flavor pairings and share stories of their years behind the bottle. Come thirsty.

