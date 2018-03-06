Party People
Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018
The partial lineup announcement for the 22nd annual Block Party also includes Dillon Francis, Brockhampton, Dude York and many more.
Today, March 6, Capitol Hill Block Party announced who would sit atop the billing for the 22nd iteration of the Pike/Pine music festival. And that person is folk-rock mystic Father John Misty, along with very EDM guy Dillon Francis, and 1,000-person (actually more like a dozen-strong) hiphop group Brockhampton.
The partial lineup announcement also includes the likes of Goldlink, Betty Who, and locals Dude York. Here's how it will break down over the weekend:
Friday, July 20:
Dillon Francis, GoldLink, Alvvays, Sol, Two Feet, Quinn XCII, Melvv, Kelly Lee Owens, Flasher, Dude York
Saturday, July 21:
Brockhampton, Oh Wonder, Betty Who, the Dip, Jamila Woods, Chet Porter, Gavin Turek, Pluto, Great Grandpa, Busty and the Brass, PARISALEXA, Metsa
Sunday, July 22:
Father John Misty, Cashmere Cat, Ryan Caraveo, Yaeji, Bully, TR/ST, Amber Mark, Overcoats, Chong the Nomad, Teskey Brothers
Single day tickets, weekend tickets, and VIP passes are on sale now.
Capitol Hill Block Party 2018
July 20–22, Pike/Pine, $65–$300