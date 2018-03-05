Traditional cornhusk bags, tule mat, and wa'paas bags located in the Burke Museum. Image: Courtesy Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture

Mon, Mar 4

Plateau Weaving Demonstration

Learn the story behind this Native tradition. Artists Christina Tahkeal, Elza Weaselhead, and Sky Weaselhead instruct the art of Plateau-style weaving, demonstrating the techniques employed in the creation of cornhusk bags, tule mats, and wa'paas bags. Burke Museum, $10

Tue, Mar 6

Denny Lecture: Makah Voices and the Sea

Dr. Joshua L. Reid, author of The Sea is My Country: The Maritime World of the Makahs, visits the Museum of History and Industry to discuss the tradition of Makah whaling and its modern day controversies. An integral part of Makah culture, whale hunting now draws backlash from animal rights activists who may not fully understand the tradition. This week Dr. Reid explains the historical context of whaling, and how it relates to the tribal nation's coexistence with the sea. MOHAI, $15

Wed, Mar 7

C. Davida Ingram

Artist C. Davida Ingram utilizes numerous outlets, including drones, photography, and Craigslist ads to reconstruct her own imaginations. The the 2014 Stranger Genius Award recipient in Visual Arts stops by the University of Washington's art department to discuss her residency project, which she dedicates to Black History Month. Jacob Lawrence Gallery, Free

Wed , Mar 7

KUOW Presents: That's Debatable

"Is Amazon good for Seattle?" At this lively debate, KUOW speaks on the pros and cons of Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, presenting the ideas of former deputy mayor Maud Daudon and Paul Guppy of the Washington Policy Center. SIFF Cinema Egyptian, $10

Thur, Mar 8

Dino's Famous Second Birthday Party

The gloriously seedy place of slices on the hill turns two. And what better way for Dino's to ring it in than with a karaoke competition? So polish your go-to track, or really lean into something ambitious. There's up to $200 in Dino's gift cards on the line. Plus drink specials and pretzel pizza. A portion of the night's proceeds will go toward Jubilee Women's Center. Dino's Tomato Pie, Free

