  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

Three prominent authors spoke on the record.

By Hayat Norimine 3/5/2018 at 4:57pm

Sherman alexie 1 wqxogr

Image: Chase Jarvis

The whisper network of allegations surrounding Sherman Alexie became real when NPR published its story on Monday.

According to NPR its reporters spoke to 10 women, most anonymous, who said Alexie had abused his power as a preeminent author to lure them into uncomfortable sexual situations. They described experiences in which they expected mentorship or guidance and instead dealt with unwanted sexual advances.

Three prominent authors—Native writers Elissa Washuta and Erika Wurth and Jeanine Walker—spoke on the record. 

Washuta told NPR Alexie said "he could have sex with me if he wanted to. But he used a stronger word, beginning with F," in front of a group of people. Wurth said he jumped across a coffee table to try to kiss her as she was leaving, then pressured her to have sex in a hotel room. Walker said Alexie tried to kiss her after a basketball game and told her she reminded him of his high school girlfriends. 

Alexie last week responded to the accusations that began circulating on Twitter. 

“There are women telling the truth about my behavior and I have no recollection of physically or verbally threatening anybody or their careers. That would be completely out of character," he said Thursday. "I have made poor decisions and I am working hard to become a healthier man who makes healthier decisions. Again, I apologize to the people I have hurt. I am genuinely sorry.” 

Accusations first began appearing on blog posts and social media, which eventually led to a university renaming a scholarship that had been named after Alexie. Native lit leader Debbie Reese posted an open letter about no longer promoting Alexie's work. 

Listen to the interviews with the women here:

Filed under
Elissa Washuta, Sherman Alexie
Show Comments

Related Content

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

#MeToo

Native American Lit Leader Warns of Allegations Coming Against Sherman Alexie

02/26/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Ticket Alerts

Ben Gibbard Plans Standing Rock Benefit Concert

02/07/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Announcement

Get Excited About SAL's 2016–17 Lineup

08/12/2016 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Sea Creature Comfort Foods

General Porpoise Doughnuts Is Coming to Pioneer Square

03/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Latin Fare, Gold Bars, and Tex-Mex—Oh, My

03/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Award Watching

4 Oscars Viewing Parties Around Town

03/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: March 2018

03/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Hola, Super Bueno: Ethan and Angela Stowell Bring Mexican Food to Stone Way

02/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 28–March 6

02/28/2018 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 5–9

03/05/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

03/02/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: March 1–4

03/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Strings Attached

Inside the World of Competitive Yo-Yo

02/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

News & City Life

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Bill to Remove State's Deadline to Pursue Charges of Child Rape Fails

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Public Records Veto, Sound Transit's CEO, Carbon Tax

03/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Public Records, Seattle's Statute of Limitations on Harassment, Gun Regulations

02/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Journalists Bring the Fight for Public Records to Inslee

02/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe