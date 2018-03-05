  1. Eat & Drink
Sea Creature Comfort Foods

General Porpoise Doughnuts Is Coming to Pioneer Square

If all goes to plan, it opens later this March.

By Rosin Saez 3/5/2018 at 12:27pm

Generalporpoise r8vf3j

Custard-filled dough of your dreams.

Image: General Porpoise Doughnuts

If your general purpose in life is to follow the goings-on at General Porpoise Doughnuts and Coffee, you are not alone. Sea Creatures announced via newsletter last month that their beloved custardy doughnuts will come to Pioneer Square. Cross your fingers, toes, and eyes that General Porpoise opens, as planned, on March 19.

The doughnut shop will open inside the Merrill Place Building next to neighbors Flora and Henri (joining other new additions like the Browne Family Vineyards tasting room) on the corner of First Ave South and Jackson Street. For a bit of a sneak peek, Renee Erickson posted a picture of General Porpoise's future brick-lined home on Instagram

As for the interior, business partner Jeremy Price says the space has "soaring, large timber ceilings, white brick walls, massive windows, a meeting room and a light installation in the form of a marching troop of papered elephant lanterns by local artist Jeffry Mitchell and project designer Price Erickson." (Yes, that's Price's and Erickson's design firm.) 

The new space at 401 First Ave South will have much of the same doughnut offerings they've come to adore at the Capitol Hill spot, alongside a new, rotating cast of coffees as vetted by store manager Reed McCoy. General Porpoise will be open from 7am to 4pm. Stay tuned to Nosh Pit for any updates.

Meanwhile, another General Porpoise cafe opened in tandem with Rana e Rospo inside the Amazon Spheres. While those two casual counters are reserved for Amazon employees only, we await Erickson and company's two other public projects in the Spheres: a restaurant inspired by Erickson's time in Rome plus a bar that might nod to the "high-end hotel bars of a bygone Manhattan." 

General Porpoise, Sea Creatures, Renee Erickson, Openings
