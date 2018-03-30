  1. News & City Life

Top 10 Stories: Russian Consulate, Another AG Lawsuits, and Seattle Landlords' Win

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Grace Madigan 3/30/2018 at 6:15pm

1. President Trump's administration ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle in addition to expelling 60 Russian diplomats. While the consulate was given until April 2 to close, it shuttered its windows on Monday and began to move out Thursday. The orders come after a British spy was poisoned allegedly by Russian hands. The Seattle consulate was the only one on the West Coast; the closest one is now in Houston. 

2. Attorney general Bob Ferguson will sue over the Trump administration's decision to include a question concerning citizenship status in the 2020 census. Every 10 years, the Census Bureau sends out surveys to understand the current U.S. population for purposes such as federal funding and determining the number of seats in the House. 

Ferguson in a statement said that to ask a citizenship question would violate the "Constitutional mandate: an accurate count of everyone in the United States, regardless of immigration status."

3. A King County Superior Court judge rules in favor of landlords over the "first-come, first served" rental law. The legislation has been in effect since last year in efforts to curb implicit bias in the selection of tenants. On Wednesday Superior Court Judge Suzanne Parisien ruled that the law violated property owners' due process and free speech. 

4. The number of refugees in Seattle have decreased since Trump took office. A Seattle Times report showed that just 604 refugees have come to Seattle in the first half of the fiscal year. In contrast, the past five years there were over 1,000 refugees in the same time frame.  

5.  Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the launch of a $2 million pilot program meant to help prevent homelessness. The new program is for individuals and families living in Seattle, are on the waiting list for housing vouchers, and make less than half  the median income for their area. The aim is to help people from losing their homes as they're waiting for a federal voucher. 

6. Governor Jay Inslee signed a controversial union bill regarding home care workers. Despite calls to veto from Republicans and anti-labor groups, Inslee signed into law a bill that will effect how home health care workers contract, according to The News Tribune. Home care workers will become private employees and allow SEIU 775 to create a shop for them to pay union or agency fees.

7. Activists gathered Wednesday to call on the city not to settle a claim, which was brought by two police officers after they dropped a defamation lawsuit against council member Kshama Sawant. The two police officers involved in the shooting of Che Taylor have sought damages after dropping a law suit in January against Sawant for defamation. Sawant had made comments calling the shooting a "brutal murder" and "racial profiling". 

8. Inslee signed a bill making Washington the 11th state to ban conversion therapy for minorsThe new law will take effect in June and outlaw licensed therapists from trying to convert teens' sexual orientation.

9. A U.S. District Court judge in Seattle on Tuesday heard Trump's attempt to ban transgender people from the military, and the case isn't looking good for Trump. Last year the president tweeted his ban on transgender military service members, and federal judges ultimately blocked that decision. Last week, Trump introduced a "new" policy, which again bans transgender individuals from serving "except under certain limited circumstances."

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman could announce a ruling within the month. 

10. Protestors took to the streets on Monday in their latest effort to stop the construction of the new youth jailKing County executive Dow Constantine and former Peoples Party mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver both agreed to a Seattle Channel debate on the youth jail.  

