This Week in Restaurant News: Breakfast, Lunch, and Doughnuts

Plus, Monica Dimas's Little Neon Tacos is officially serving up bundles of taco joy on First Hill.

By Cassie Sawyer 3/30/2018 at 9:30am

29094055 228311111078016 8897797461230223360 n tzqxnx

The tacos may be little, but the style is mighty.

Image: Instagram/Little Neon Taco

Openings

Little Neon Taco
It’s been almost a year since we first heard the good news, and the time has come. From the mind behind one of the most adorable, tiniest bagel shops we’ve ever seen, comes Monica Dimas with Little Neon Taco part dos. Instead of a walk-up counter like inside the ever festive Nacho Borracho, these Mexico City-style tacos have their very own lil’ restaurant. Open as of March 27 at 1011 Boren Ave on First Hill.

Poquitos Bothell
The salty fried grasshoppers from Capitol Hill favorite Poquitos have hopped the city line to Bothell. Earlier this week, the mega space opened dressed in its best refurbished oak from a barn in Pennsylvania and iron from an old Portland bridge. It can accommodate up to 180 tech-savvy, lanyard-wearing, margarita-drinking professionals in a large dining room, bar, and two patio spaces. *lanyards not required

Seattle Biscuit Company
It looks almost as if Sam Thompson and David Hanson just parked their biscuit truck at the new location on Leary Way, but no, that’s a new white and blue cozy brick and mortar. The charming Frelard location will serve brunch until late on weekends and weekday breakfast into the afternoon (hours are still in flux). It’s those same fluffy biscuits with various sweet and savory toppings, plus now more sauce…sauce being booze in the form of creative southern cocktails and mimosas with Tang.

Sunny Up
What do breakfast sandwiches and some of our favorite fearless heroines have in common? Ande Janousek’s new food truck, Sunny Up. These cleverly named creations (i.e. the Ruth Bacon Ginsburg) all come topped with, you called it, a sunny-side up egg and can be found at Denny Park from 6am-10am. Now it’s time for you to be the judge.

Wa’z
New to the (far) north side of Belltown, chef and owner Hiro Tawara, a Shiro’s alum, is showcasing the tradition of Japanese kaiseki—an artfully-arranged multi-coursed fine-dining experience. The dining space is clean and focused, much like a sushi chef working the line. You’d never know it used to be a Taco del Mar. Meals are 8-10 courses peppered with seasonal, local ingredients for $100 and served at the chef’s counter with Tawara himself by reservation only. Or a smaller 5 course $60 option is available for walk-ins.

Coming Soon

Junkichi
Slated to debut on Broadway and East Thomas mid-April, Junkichi will serve an izakaya-style menu of fish, meat, and vegetable skewers cooked over an open fire charcoal grill. In the tradition of Japanese pubs, think small plates, lots of sake, and a convivial atmosphere.

Katsu Burger and Sushi
Who doesn’t want more of these head-sized, jaw-prying burgers in their lives? This summer the shuttered Skillet in Ballard will be home to the fifth outpost hosting the familiar menu we love, but with the addition of sushi and bento items. 

A little bit of both…

General Porpoise
Where to start? The snazzy new Pioneer Square location is up and running as of last week. A location in Laurelhurst is in the works. Amazonians get to have their own private spot. And an expansion to LA is planned for later this year. Check and mate.

Calling it Quits

Ravenleaf Public House
After two years of serving a loyal neighborhood crowd, on March 29 the staff at Ravenleaf Public House hung up their aprons. The space is already filled; Thai Fusion will take over in the months to come.

Choukette
The pretty eclairs of Choukette are sadly no more. The Pike Place patisserie slowly reduced its hours and closed up shop for good this past week.

Fromage for Real

Second Annual Grilled Cheese Grand Prix
Head to the open-air of the Magnuson Park Hanger 30 for a two-day event March 30 (today!) and Saturday, March 31 for a full on dairy overload. Andouille sausage with Beecher’s Cheddar from Where Ya at Matt and a fry bread grilled cheese from Off the Rez are just a couple of the many, many cheesy combos they’ll have in store. Plus, lots of beer, wine, and cider.

Have you some food news we should know about it? Send it our way: noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

 

Show Comments

Shifts & Shakeups

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

