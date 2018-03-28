  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 28–April 3

The week in which: Drunk bunnies take to the streets, Grilled Cheese Grand Prix crowns a food truck champion, and Easter brunches return.

By Trevor Keaton Pogue 3/28/2018 at 9:00am

Image: Samuel S Grahn

Fri, Mar 30
Grilled Cheese Grand Prix
Remember those steam-bagged grilled cheese sandwiches on white bread that they used to hand out in grade school? The kind you weren’t quite sure was made of real cheese or a cheese-like substance made somewhere in a food lab just outside of Wisconsin? The second annual Grilled Cheese Grand Prix is nothing like that. Come try for yourself as 30 different food trucks and cheesemongers compete for your admiration and their own spot in the coveted winners’ circle. Even better: it comes with a beer, 30 to choose from in fact. The event takes place inside Magnuson Park Hanger 30. 

Sat, Mar 31
BunnyCon
Seattle's eighth annual BunnyCon gives new meaning to the term “bar hopping.” So dust off that old bunny costume and join hundreds of big-footed and eared Seattleites in what might be the most hop-tastic immersive drinking event this Easter season. Festivities kick off around 12pm in the Downtown quarters. Register early to secure your spot in the furry frenzy. Straw baskets, candy eggs, and handmade wooden toys for sharing are highly encouraged. Hop on!

Sun, Apr 1
Easter Brunch at Tillicum
Nothing says Easter quite like an endless brunch buffet. And what better way to sate the hunger of resurrection than to set sail with the rest of the family over to Blake Island this Sunday via cruiseboat. Bring the kids and take part in a 3,000 toy-filled egg hunt, photos with the bunny man himself, endless trail opportunities, and island meandering of all varieties. This year’s buffet boasts brioche french toast, classic scones, crispy bacon, and Tillicum’s famous alderwood fire-roasted fish. Not much of a sailor? See yourself to Nosh Pit's list of other Easter Sunday brunch options going on around town.

Tue, Apr 2
Seattle Restaurant Week
Restaurant week isn’t only a great excuse to try out some of Seattle's best eateries, it’s also an opportunity to save a little money while doing so. This twice-yearly event includes 165 of Seattle’s best-of-the-best establishments, including world-class spots like Lark, Tilth, and Agrodolce. With pre-planned tasting menus ready to go, you don’t have to waste time researching what to order either. No better way to test drive your next big night out than with a $33 three-course meal or select $22 lunch special. With affordability like that, no need to be shy about going out every night of the week. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

 

