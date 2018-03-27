Wear What When: March 27–April 2

Get green with envy—but in a good way. Image: Urban Sprouts

Thu, Mar 29

Spring Preview Event

Sell Your Sole Consignment Boutique, specialists in lightly-used designer women’s clothing, is revealing their spring collection this week and giving guests the opportunity to get first-picks before it’s officially revealed to the public. Venture downtown to this loft-like shop on Thursday, March 29 from 6:30 to 9:30pm for the annual spring preview shopping event.

Mar 30 & 31

Pacific Northwest Spring Popup

It’s time to ditch the oversized coats and fluffy boots. Spring is officially here and at full force. Check out the Pacific Northwest Spring Popup by Callus, a local shop dedicated to creating an interactive environment where customers can meet designers and artists and learn about the products firsthand. Stop in March 30 and 31, and be inspired by local fashion, art, vintage, plants, food, and more.

Mar 30 thru Apr 1

Carolina Herrera Trunk Show

Iconic Carolina Herrera, a Venezuelan American fashion designer, is making an appearance at the downtown Nordstrom location, or rather, pieces from her latest bridal collection are. Pop into Nordstrom for the trunk show, and don't forget to call ahead to make an appointment or for special accommodations info.

Sat, Mar 31

Air Plant Frame-Making Class

Get down and artsy by creating your own DIY succulent frame with the Pop-Up Spring workSHOP Series hosted by Urban Sprouts and located at Pacific Place mall. Happening from 1 to 3 this Saturday Urban Sprouts, a local plant boutique in Renton, will teach you all you need to know to make your living art and how to care for it afterwards. Grab a ticket for $40 which includes everything you’ll need for your green thumb adventure.