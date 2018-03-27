  1. Style & Shopping

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

This week: spring pop-ups in Pioneer Square, living plant creations take over Pacific Place, and new collections come to Nordstrom.

By Katheryn Grice 3/27/2018 at 1:09pm

Urban sprouts dy39os

Get green with envy—but in a good way.

Image: Urban Sprouts

Thu, Mar 29
Spring Preview Event
Sell Your Sole Consignment Boutique, specialists in lightly-used designer women’s clothing, is revealing their spring collection this week and giving guests the opportunity to get first-picks before it’s officially revealed to the public. Venture downtown to this loft-like shop on Thursday, March 29 from 6:30 to 9:30pm for the annual spring preview shopping event.

Mar 30 & 31
Pacific Northwest Spring Popup 
It’s time to ditch the oversized coats and fluffy boots. Spring is officially here and at full force. Check out the Pacific Northwest Spring Popup by Callus, a local shop dedicated to creating an interactive environment where customers can meet designers and artists and learn about the products firsthand. Stop in March 30 and 31, and be inspired by local fashion, art, vintage, plants, food, and more. 

Mar 30 thru Apr 1 
Carolina Herrera Trunk Show 
Iconic Carolina Herrera, a Venezuelan American fashion designer, is making an appearance at the downtown Nordstrom location, or rather, pieces from her latest bridal collection are. Pop into Nordstrom for the trunk show, and don't forget to call ahead to make an appointment or for special accommodations info.

Sat, Mar 31 
Air Plant Frame-Making Class
Get down and artsy by creating your own DIY succulent frame with the Pop-Up Spring workSHOP Series hosted by Urban Sprouts and located at Pacific Place mall. Happening from 1 to 3 this Saturday Urban Sprouts, a local plant boutique in Renton, will teach you all you need to know to make your living art and how to care for it afterwards. Grab a ticket for $40 which includes everything you’ll need for your green thumb adventure. 

 

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Bath and Beauty, Gift Accessories, Kids Clothes and Toys, Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel Multiple Locations

This is it: the store that started it all. The downtown Seattle Nordstrom is the chain's flagship shop, opened by John W. Nordstrom in 1901. 

