Culture Fix
Things to Do After Work: March 27–30
It's the last week to see Keisuke Yamamoto lithographs at Davidson Gallery, local food trucks compete for the best grilled cheese, and Charles Johnson reads at the Frye.
Tue, Mar 27
Literary Happy Hour
This week local writers Corinne Manning, Chelsea Jean Werner-Jatzke, John Englehardt, and Meili Cady bring essays, stories, and poems in this month's iteration of Literary Happy Hour at Capitol Cider—a cozy basement setting replete with crisp, boozy refreshments. Ballast Bar at Capitol Cider, Free
Thu, Mar 29
Charles Johnson
The National Book Award winner comes to Hugo House by way of the Frye Art Museum. Johnson has garnered accolades for his stunning novel Middle Passage and more recently put out a book on the craft and philosophy of writing that combines technical advice with searching philosophy. Writers and lovers of writing should be there. Frye Art Museum, $15–Darren Davis
Fri, Mar 30 & 31
Grilled Cheese Grand Prix
To kick off National Grilled Cheese month, the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Mobile Food Rodeo collaborate to put on this two-day event, bringing 30 different combinations of melted cheese (and other tasty ingredients) in-between warm bread. Bring an empty stomach as local favorite food trucks compete for the creation of the best guilty pleasure. Magnuson Park Hangar, $35–$75
Thru March 31
Keisuke Yamamoto: Light, Time, Silence
It's your last chance to catch Japanese-born artist Keisuke Yamamoto's Light, Time, and Silence exhibit. Yamamoto's hand-drawn stone lithographs depict seemingly everyday moments draped in intense repose. Davidson Gallery, Free
Thru April 1
Sakura-Con
See someone with fire-red hair and a cape brandishing a five-foot sword while casually strolling down Pike Street? Sakura-Con must be in town. The largest anime convention in the Northwest returns for a 21st year, with thousands of anime fans—many dressed in elaborate costumes— flooding the convention center to feast their eyes and wallets on all things animation, manga, and video games. Washington State Convention Center, $80–Darren Davis
