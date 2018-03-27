  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

It's the last week to see Keisuke Yamamoto lithographs at Davidson Gallery, local food trucks compete for the best grilled cheese, and Charles Johnson reads at the Frye.

By Kaelan Hicks 3/27/2018 at 12:34pm

Yamamoto 29 web llflxo

Keisuke Yamamoto's Light Time Silence at Davidson Galleries.

Image: Courtesy Davidson Galleries

Tue, Mar 27
Literary Happy Hour
This week local writers Corinne Manning, Chelsea Jean Werner-Jatzke, John Englehardt, and Meili Cady bring essays, stories, and poems in this month's iteration of Literary Happy Hour at Capitol Cider—a cozy basement setting replete with crisp, boozy refreshments. Ballast Bar at Capitol Cider, Free

Thu, Mar 29
Charles Johnson
The National Book Award winner comes to Hugo House by way of the Frye Art Museum. Johnson has garnered accolades for his stunning novel Middle Passage and more recently put out a book on the craft and philosophy of writing that combines technical advice with searching philosophy. Writers and lovers of writing should be there. Frye Art Museum, $15–Darren Davis

Fri, Mar 30 & 31
Grilled Cheese Grand Prix
To kick off National Grilled Cheese month, the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Mobile Food Rodeo collaborate to put on this two-day event, bringing 30 different combinations of melted cheese (and other tasty ingredients) in-between warm bread. Bring an empty stomach as local favorite food trucks compete for the creation of the best guilty pleasure. Magnuson Park Hangar, $35–$75

Thru March 31
Keisuke Yamamoto: Light, Time, Silence
It's your last chance to catch Japanese-born artist Keisuke Yamamoto's Light, Time, and Silence exhibit. Yamamoto's hand-drawn stone lithographs depict seemingly everyday moments draped in intense repose. Davidson Gallery, Free

Thru April 1
Sakura-Con
See someone with fire-red hair and a cape brandishing a five-foot sword while casually strolling down Pike Street? Sakura-Con must be in town. The largest anime convention in the Northwest returns for a 21st year, with thousands of anime fans—many dressed in elaborate costumes— flooding the convention center to feast their eyes and wallets on all things animation, manga, and video games. Washington State Convention Center, $80–Darren Davis 

Filed under
Culture Fix
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Sakura-Con

Editor’s Pick $80 Washington State Convention and Trade Center

Art

Keisuke Yamamoto: Light, Time, Silence

10:00 AM Free Davidson Galleries

It's your last chance to catch Japanese-born artist Keisuke Yamamoto's Light, Time, Silence exhibit. Yamamoto's hand-drawn stone lithographs depict seemingly...

Eat & Drink

Grilled Cheese Grand Prix

$35–$75 Hanger 30 at Magnuson Park

To kick off National Grilled Cheese month, the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Mobile Food Rodeo collaborate to put on this two-day event, bringing 30 differ...

Film

Alfred Hitchcock's Britain

$9 Seattle Art Museum

Books & Talks

Charles Johnson

Editor’s Pick $15 Frye Art Museum

The National Book Award winner comes to Hugo House by way of the Frye Art Museum. Johnson has garnered accolades for his stunning novel The Middle Passage an...

Books & Talks, Food & Drink

Literary Happy Hour at Capitol Cider

5:00 PM Free Capitol Cider Bar

This week local writers Corinne Manning, Chelsea Jean Werner-Jatzke, John Englehardt, and Meili Cady bring essays, stories, and poems in this month's iterati...

Related Content

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 12–16

03/12/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 19–23

03/19/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 29–February 2

01/29/2018 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 19–23

02/19/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Eat & Drink

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Review

Supreme Pizza Is West Seattle's No-Frills, Throwback Pizza Bar

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Trend

Popups Are Having a Moment

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

12:34pm By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

8:00am By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Theater Review

Spirits, Sex, and Chaos at Pacific Northwest Ballet

03/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

That Washington

Local Officials Speak Out Against a New Citizenship Question on the Census

6:21pm By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

1:09pm By Katheryn Grice

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

03/23/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

8:00am By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe