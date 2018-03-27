Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

Keisuke Yamamoto's Light Time Silence at Davidson Galleries. Image: Courtesy Davidson Galleries

Tue, Mar 27

Literary Happy Hour

This week local writers Corinne Manning, Chelsea Jean Werner-Jatzke, John Englehardt, and Meili Cady bring essays, stories, and poems in this month's iteration of Literary Happy Hour at Capitol Cider—a cozy basement setting replete with crisp, boozy refreshments. Ballast Bar at Capitol Cider, Free

Thu, Mar 29

Charles Johnson

The National Book Award winner comes to Hugo House by way of the Frye Art Museum. Johnson has garnered accolades for his stunning novel Middle Passage and more recently put out a book on the craft and philosophy of writing that combines technical advice with searching philosophy. Writers and lovers of writing should be there. Frye Art Museum, $15–Darren Davis



Fri, Mar 30 & 31

Grilled Cheese Grand Prix

To kick off National Grilled Cheese month, the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Mobile Food Rodeo collaborate to put on this two-day event, bringing 30 different combinations of melted cheese (and other tasty ingredients) in-between warm bread. Bring an empty stomach as local favorite food trucks compete for the creation of the best guilty pleasure. Magnuson Park Hangar, $35–$75

Thru March 31

Keisuke Yamamoto: Light, Time, Silence

It's your last chance to catch Japanese-born artist Keisuke Yamamoto's Light, Time, and Silence exhibit. Yamamoto's hand-drawn stone lithographs depict seemingly everyday moments draped in intense repose. Davidson Gallery, Free

Thru April 1

Sakura-Con

See someone with fire-red hair and a cape brandishing a five-foot sword while casually strolling down Pike Street? Sakura-Con must be in town. The largest anime convention in the Northwest returns for a 21st year, with thousands of anime fans—many dressed in elaborate costumes— flooding the convention center to feast their eyes and wallets on all things animation, manga, and video games. Washington State Convention Center, $80–Darren Davis