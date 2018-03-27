  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Comedy

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

Dave and Angela Dennison own Laughs Comedy Club Seattle, one of the only old-school stand-up venues in the city. You may not know them, but you know the big name they booked this month.

By Darren Davis 3/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the April 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Laughs0156 eperra

The Dennisons in their University District comedy club. Its wall is a shrine to visiting comedians.

Image: Tori Dickson

One hot summer night in August 2008, after wrapping up another comedy block at Bumbershoot, a group of comics including Pete Holmes, T. J. Miller, and Seth Morris arrived at the Pan Pacific to find a party bus waiting for them. Dave Dennison waited too, brandishing a Styrofoam takeout clamshell filled with Jell-O shots. “Do you guys want a bit more stage time?” he asked. After being vouched for by comic Doug Benson, Dennison drove the crew to Laughs, his comedy club in Kirkland, where the group proceeded to bring the house down until 2am.

That takeout container now adorns the wall of Laughs—which Dave and his wife, Angela, moved from Kirkland to the University District in 2016—signed by each comedian as a memorial to the after-hours performance that helped put the club on the map. Among them, and arguably the least famous at the time: Hannibal Buress.

This month, Buress returns to Laughs as a legitimate star of TV (Broad City), film (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and stand-up (his rant stirred interest in Bill Cosby’s history with women before the disgraced comedy legend’s sexual assault trial). He’ll be the biggest name to ever grace the intimate club. And that’s a big deal for the family operation. As sets at old-school comedy clubs nationwide continue to lose ground in the battle for attention—replaced here in Seattle by marquee events at the Neptune and Paramount Theatres and independent open mics held bars around Seattle—Dave and Angela Dennison’s club stubbornly remains only one of two such venues in Seattle. But their story starts down south.

Dave Dennison cut his teeth doing standup in Los Angeles in the early ’90s, where he hung out with then-emerging comics like David Cross and the late Mitch Hedberg. But an overcrowded LA comedy scene pushed Dennison to instead try carving out a space in Utah, and then the Seattle area, where he hosted comedy nights at the Bellevue Doubletree Hotel and Pegasus Pizza in Kirkland. In 2002, Angela, then a dental receptionist, dropped into one of the Pegasus shows, and the two hit it off.

Laughs0122 mn1xo1

Laughs co-owner Dave Dennison.

Image: Tori Dickson

“The headliner tried to fight someone in the audience,” she remembers. “I asked Dave later, ‘Is comedy usually this exciting?’ ” Not always, but exciting enough for the couple to eventually go all in, putting together a business plan for their own dedicated comedy club.

“She asked the right questions and did all the typing because my hands go everywhere,” says Dave, who has cerebral palsy. The Dennisons eventually opened the original Laughs Comedy Club in Kirkland in 2007, hosting open mics, weekend shows, and touring comics on the verge of blowing up, including Marc Maron, Tig Notaro, and Buress.

Laughs also became home court for many emerging Seattle comics, like Brett Hamil, host of The Seattle Process. In 2016, Hamil learned he would no longer have to commute to Kirkland, as the Dennisons moved the business from Kirkland to a dilapidated building in the north U District—former home of the Giggles comedy club (and the subsequent Jiggles strip club).

“Seattle doesn’t lack stages to do comedy,” says Hamil, referring to countless open mic nights. “But it’s not the same as a club, a place to work out new material for an audience there to see stand-up.” Laughs and the Comedy Underground are the only clubs of their kind in Seattle. And without them, Hamil thinks local comedians would lose out on the “midcareer phase” of booking smaller clubs before trying to headline somewhere like the Paramount.

Inside Laughs, with its low ceiling and corner stage lined with curtains to hide the stripper mirrors, the Dennisons keep it simple: bring in people they think are funny (without misogyny or homophobia). This means going to the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal every year to scout new talent. They also host open mics every Wednesday. On a recent Wednesday, prospective performers waited outside before the doors even opened, shivering in the snow for the chance to get their name on the night’s lineup, many of them looking not far north of legal drinking age.

“People really love stand-up,” says Angela. She thinks young people in particular just don’t realize seeing the real thing can be as easy as (and often less expensive than) going to the movies. Like the time a pair of twentysomethings, having watched a recent Tom Segura Netflix special, decided to pop in one weekend. “They’d never seen a stand-up show live,” Angela remembers. “They were out of their minds how much fun it can be.” If Laughs keeps bringing in names like Hannibal Buress—all three nights already sold out—chances are more people will want in on the jokes. 

Filed under
Comedy
Show Comments

Related Content

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: September 2017

08/31/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Jen Kirkman Talks Trump, Mental Health, and Overthinking Comedy

09/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: July 2017

06/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Review

Supreme Pizza Is West Seattle's No-Frills, Throwback Pizza Bar

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Trend

Popups Are Having a Moment

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

12:34pm By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

8:00am By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Theater Review

Spirits, Sex, and Chaos at Pacific Northwest Ballet

03/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

That Washington

Local Officials Speak Out Against a New Citizenship Question on the Census

6:21pm By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

1:09pm By Katheryn Grice

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

03/23/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

8:00am By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe