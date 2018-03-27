Should Seattle Adopt Rent Control?

“Rent control is not a policy that’s going to get us where we need to be in the housing supply issue, which is just that we don’t have enough units for people.”

—Sean Martin, Rental Housing Association of Washington interim executive director





“[Rent control] can help to protect tenants against unanticipated changes in the market.”

—Nicole Macri, Washington State House representative



“What is important is that Seattle be able to regulate rent. There are countless ways we could do that. What regulating rent looks like could be a uniquely Seattle solution, and may not look like anything anyone thinks of as rent control.”

—Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Council member