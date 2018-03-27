  1. News & City Life

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Adopt Rent Control?

A measure to repeal Washington’s ban on rent control—in place since 1981—got further in the state legislature this year than ever before. The bill didn’t pass, but Seattleites were left wondering anew if regulating rent prices would work here.

By Manola Secaira 3/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the April 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Shutterstock 633236651 qylkv7

“Rent control is not a policy that’s going to get us where we need to be in the housing supply issue, which is just that we don’t have enough units for people.”

—Sean Martin, Rental Housing Association of Washington interim executive director

“[Rent control] can help to protect tenants against unanticipated changes in the market.”

—Nicole Macri, Washington State House representative 
 

“What is important is that Seattle be able to regulate rent. There are countless ways we could do that. What regulating rent looks like could be a uniquely Seattle solution, and may not look like anything anyone thinks of as rent control.”

—Lisa Herbold, Seattle City Council member

Filed under
Rent Control, Snap Judgment
Show Comments

Related Content

Snap Judgment

How Should Washington Spend Its Volkswagen Settlement Money?

02/27/2018 Photography by Trevor Keaton Pogue

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Open a Public Bank?

01/25/2018 By Jaime Archer

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Toll Downtown Streets?

12/19/2017 By Jaime Archer

Snap Judgment

Should the Lenin Statue Come Down?

10/20/2017 By Liz Weber

Eat & Drink

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Review

Supreme Pizza Is West Seattle's No-Frills, Throwback Pizza Bar

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Trend

Popups Are Having a Moment

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

12:34pm By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

8:00am By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Theater Review

Spirits, Sex, and Chaos at Pacific Northwest Ballet

03/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

That Washington

Local Officials Speak Out Against a New Citizenship Question on the Census

6:21pm By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

1:09pm By Katheryn Grice

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

03/23/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

8:00am By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe