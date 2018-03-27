Explainer
Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later
And what the project stands to lose thanks to budget cuts.
By Hayat Norimine 3/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the April 2018 issue of Seattle Met
A Deadly Legacy
In 1943, as part of the Manhattan Project, the War Department located part of its weapons development in the southeastern Washington desert—near Richland. The goal: Produce plutonium. The result: the very plutonium that was inside the bomb the U.S. dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, on August 9, 1945. An estimated 80,000 men, women, and children died.
The Radioactive Aftermath
After WWII ended, Hanford kept manufacturing plutonium for the nukes accumulated by the U.S. during the Cold War. By 1989, the site had also produced 56 million gallons of radioactive waste stored in underground tanks.
