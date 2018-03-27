Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

And what the project stands to lose thanks to budget cuts.

By Hayat Norimine 3/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the April 2018 issue of Seattle Met

0418 dept fob3 hlh8go

A Deadly Legacy

In 1943, as part of the Manhattan Project, the War Department located part of its weapons development in the southeastern Washington desert—near Richland. The goal: Produce plutonium. The result: the very plutonium that was inside the bomb the U.S. dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, on August 9, 1945. An estimated 80,000 men, women, and children died.

The Radioactive Aftermath

After WWII ended, Hanford kept manufacturing plutonium for the nukes accumulated by the U.S. during the Cold War. By 1989, the site had also produced 56 million gallons of radioactive waste stored in underground tanks. 

0418 dept fob3 cc5dl9

View graphic full size

Morning Matters

Explainer

Quote Unquote

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

8:00am By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

