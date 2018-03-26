We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

Inside a small recording studio on Beacon Hill, among guitars, drums, and keyboards, a five-second musical riff kicks on and mics go live. “You’re listening to Hella Black Hella Seattle,” three smooth voices croon in unison. The podcast, which marks its two-year anniversary this spring, is about creating community for people of color. Hosts Eula Scott Bynoe, Alaina Caldwell, and Jasmine Jackson are Seattle natives and friends who all grew up in the Central District, a neighborhood in the throes of change and development.

“We would be doing ourselves, the community—everyone—a disservice if we weren’t speaking about current things and how people are feeling,” says Caldwell, adding, “and how we can be empowered.” It seems so simple, the idea of three friends having a conversation, but in elevating their voices they represent their community. They dive into culture and news, highlight events like block parties or fundraisers, and run restaurant reviews on small businesses, all to uplift people of color who do amazing work. In some episodes, guests chime in to cover everything from local activism to self-care to mental health in the black community. People like former mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver stopped by during her campaign and former Seattle municipal judge Judith Hightower spoke about her professional journey. “I like to talk,” admits Bynoe, “but we all like to be heard.”

And if it sounds all so serious, don’t be fooled. This powerful trifecta is here for a good time. At heart, says Bynoe, “We’re party girls.” Between day jobs, motherhood, and recording, there’s always dancing—their favorite expression of joy.

Sure, there’s darkness out there. But Hella Black Hella Seattle turns on a light. Says Bynoe, “We bring brightness.” —Rosin Saez

