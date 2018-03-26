Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

The women behind the podcast Hella Black Hella Seattle bring as much vibrancy and liveliness to the local audio scene as they do to their community. This spring, style aspires to their radiance.

By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge 3/26/2018 at 8:00am Published in the April 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Inside a small recording studio on Beacon Hill, among guitars, drums, and keyboards, a five-second musical riff kicks on and mics go live. “You’re listening to Hella Black Hella Seattle,” three smooth voices croon in unison. The podcast, which marks its two-year anniversary this spring, is about creating community for people of color. Hosts Eula Scott Bynoe, Alaina Caldwell, and Jasmine Jackson are Seattle natives and friends who all grew up in the Central District, a neighborhood in the throes of change and development.

“We would be doing ourselves, the community—everyone—a disservice if we weren’t speaking about current things and how people are feeling,” says Caldwell, adding, “and how we can be empowered.” It seems so simple, the idea of three friends having a conversation, but in elevating their voices they represent their community. They dive into culture and news, highlight events like block parties or fundraisers, and run restaurant reviews on small businesses, all to uplift people of color who do amazing work. In some episodes, guests chime in to cover everything from local activism to self-care to mental health in the black community. People like former mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver stopped by during her campaign and former Seattle municipal judge Judith Hightower spoke about her professional journey. “I like to talk,” admits Bynoe, “but we all like to be heard.” 

And if it sounds all so serious, don’t be fooled. This powerful trifecta is here for a good time. At heart, says Bynoe, “We’re party girls.” Between day jobs, motherhood, and recording, there’s always dancing—their favorite expression of joy.

Sure, there’s darkness out there. But Hella Black Hella Seattle turns on a light. Says Bynoe, “We bring brightness.”   —Rosin Saez

Turn Up the Volume (above)
(On Jasmine) Rachel Comey Tonic silk midi dress in tangerine ($695), Steve Madden iridescent belt ($32), and Kenneth Cole Techni-Cole sneaker ($125), Nordstrom. Earrings, stylist’s own. (On Alaina) Jess hooded sweatshirt ($64), Pipe and Row. Traffic People floral palazzo pants ($108), Sandylew. Large knot earrings in blue ($75), Hitchcock Madrona. Pumps, stylist’s own. (On Eula) Vienna overall ($129), Pipe and Row. Off-the-shoulder poplin top ($69), Nordstrom. Kallen Mule in orange ($68), Moorea Seal. Mignonne Gavigan Aztec scarf necklace in neon ($725), Hitchcock Madrona.

Smsf18 cmyk xhm5ik

Shining Her Light
Tibi silk ruffle bomber ($595), Alice and Olivia Jalisa high-waist flare in juniper ($295), and Steve Madden Daisie pointy-toe pump ($90), Nordstrom. Large knot earrings in pink ($75), Hitchcock Madrona.

Smsf18 4 t4okva

Vividly Violet
Topshop ruched tank top ($10), Buttercup boot ($60) and Leith sheer puff sleeve top ($65), Nordstrom. Santi jumpsuit ($165) and Tiff earrings ($22), Moorea Seal.

Smsf18 7 cmyk inf03i

Radiant In Red
(On Alaina) Drape sleeve off-the-shoulder top ($45), Tibi wide-leg crop pant ($395), and Jeffrey Campbell Lamer mule ($135), Nordstrom. Mignonne Gavigan beaded necklace ($175), Hitchcock Madrona. (On Jasmine) J. W. Anderson checkerboard print blouse ($880) and BP Lula sling-back ($60), Nordstrom. Slow brand leather skirt ($205), Pipe and Row. Cuscus Thai silk scarf ($170), Hitchcock Madrona.

Smsf18 2 cmyk cxa402

Glow Up
Traffic People yellow floral jacket ($142), Sandylew. Sofie D’Hoore red and violet tangerine top ($250), Jackstraw. Mignonne Gavigan mini Madeline earrings in mint ($132), Hitchcock Madrona. Bamboo handbag ($79), Pipe and Row.

Smsf18 3 cmyk ouxvsy

A Pop of Pink
Exquise fuchsia dress ($155), Visette Boutique. Eddie Borgo silk tassel earrings ($300), Hitchcock Madrona.

Smsf18 5 cmyk ncimt1

In the Limelight 
Lacausa ribbed sweater tee ($78), Moorea Seal. Sofie D’Hoore chartreuse plaid piano pant ($550), Jackstraw. Dr. Martens 1461 Flower Derby ($150), Nordstrom. Holst and Lee color-block necklace ($175), Hitchcock Madrona. Quay Mia Bella sunglasses ($52), Clementines. (On Eula) Sofie D’Hoore lime and cream Diablo dress ($790), Jackstraw. Vans Old Skool faux fur sneaker in turtledove ($65), Nordstrom. Gray quartz and silver statement necklace ($285), Hitchcock Madrona.

Stylist

Abbie Martin

Hair and Makeup

Taylour Chanel

Models

Eula Scott Bynoe, Alaina Caldwell, and Jasmine Jackson of Hella Black Hella Seattle podcast

Behind the Sartorial Scenes

Watch how we brought “We Bring Brightness” to life for this year’s spring fashion feature.

 Shop Directory

  • Clementines, 310 Occidental Ave S, Pioneer Square, 206-935-9400; clementines.com
  • Hitchcock Madrona, 1422 34th Ave, Madrona, 206-838-7173; hitchcockmadrona.com
  • Jackstraw, 1930 First Ave, 206-462-6236; jstraw.com
  • Moorea Seal, 1014 First Ave, Downtown, 206-728-2523; mooreaseal.com
  • Nordstrom; Visit nordstrom.com for locations
  • Pipe and Row, 611 N 35th St, Fremont, 206-632-0720; pipeandrow.com
  • Sandylew 1408 First Ave, Pike Place Market, 206-903-0303; sandylew.com
  • Vivette Boutique, 307 E Pike St, First Hill, 206-579-5180; vivetteboutique.com
