Scenes from Seattle's March For Our Lives

Seattle on Saturday was one of hundreds of cities across the country to show widespread support for stricter gun regulations, as thousands marched through the streets in the wake of the Parkland, Florida high school mass shooting.

The march began at 11am at the Cal Anderson Park and ended at the Seattle Center with young public high school students and adults alike showcasing signs criticizing Republicans and the National Rifle Association's lobbying efforts, and urging elected officials to act.

Powerful March in Seattle. Dave Matthews and his 7 years old daughter marched with us and played song. His sister died from gun violence from domestic violence. #NotOneMore #NoNRA #March4OurLives pic.twitter.com/Dswn1ZUshE — Jenny Wieland Ward (@jwielandward) March 25, 2018

Signs from #March4OurLives Seattle today — where board & staff joined in. Pix courtesy @Paola_gayle pic.twitter.com/mGqfXNdPIW — Children's Alliance (@ChildrnAlliance) March 25, 2018

Impressive march turnout on Vashon Island, a ferry ride from Seattle. #March4OurLives pic.twitter.com/7xV1uFz52w — Eugene Carlson (@mauryisl) March 24, 2018

@Emma4Change me and my mama marched today in Seattle - thank you to all of you who made this happen. You give me hope for the future of our country #March4OurLives #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/3652R971HJ — Niki Duncan Sortun (@GoDucksNiki) March 25, 2018

At the state level, Washington this year didn't pass legislation that would've banned assault weapons and provided stricter background checks. Lawmakers did ban bump stocks and banned those who were convicted of domestic violence harassment from having guns.

And locally, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced last week that she's introducing new law to require gun owners to safely store and lock up their firearms.