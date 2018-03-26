  1. News & City Life
Gun Violence

Scenes from Seattle's March For Our Lives

Thousands marched from Cal Anderson Park to KeyArena on Saturday.

By Hayat Norimine 3/26/2018 at 10:22am

Gun violence high school walkout seattle nra parkland brooke taylor clxjsp

Image: Brooke Taylor

Seattle on Saturday was one of hundreds of cities across the country to show widespread support for stricter gun regulations, as thousands marched through the streets in the wake of the Parkland, Florida high school mass shooting. 

The march began at 11am at the Cal Anderson Park and ended at the Seattle Center with young public high school students and adults alike showcasing signs criticizing Republicans and the National Rifle Association's lobbying efforts, and urging elected officials to act. 

At the state level, Washington this year didn't pass legislation that would've banned assault weapons and provided stricter background checks. Lawmakers did ban bump stocks and banned those who were convicted of domestic violence harassment from having guns. 

And locally, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced last week that she's introducing new law to require gun owners to safely store and lock up their firearms. 

March For Our Lives, Mass Shootings, Parkland, gun violence
