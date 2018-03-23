  1. News & City Life
Top 10 Stories: Spending Bill, Voter Access, Gun Control

By Grace Madigan 3/23/2018

1. President Donald Trump signed off on a spending bill after threatening to veto it. Congress passed the $1.3 trillion budget funding the government through September and averted a government shutdown. Democrats are expected to approve the bill despite the fact that there's still no protection for DREAMers

The good news? Federal transit grants lived through it, and will likely support the Lynnwood light rail construction. The proposed Northgate-Lynwood line could benefit from a $1.2 billion grant to finish the 8.5 mile route by mid 2024. 

2. Seattle officials announced a plan to create legislation that will require gun owners to secure their firearmsThe announcement follows shortly after students walked out of their schools protesting gun violence. Mayor Jenny Durkan, city attorney Pete Holmes, and city council member Lorena Gonzalez said they'll create a bill to head to the council in the next month.

3. Starting in June 2019, you will be able register to vote in person the day of an election in this state. Governor Jay Inslee signed a package of bills would improve voter access. Other measures include one that will allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to pre-register and automatically be added into the list of registered voters when they turn 18.

4. Inslee also signed four bills addressing sexual harassment in the workplace on Wednesday. One of the bills would ban employers from creating non-disclosure agreements that would prevent employees from divulging sexual harassment or assaults; all four will go into effect in June.

5. Crosscut reported that Customs and Border Protection routinely searched Greyhound buses during the first half of last year. The American Civil Liberties Union in Washington and other states on Wednesday urged Greyhound Lines to stop letting CBP conduct searches to routinely board its buses and search its passengers. 

6. Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff will face a new set of performance goals nearly a month after reports emerged of complaints about his leadership, which included allegations of sexism and racial bias. The agency's Board of Directors assigned three officials to develop a more extensive plan to improve Rogoff's leadership skills. 

7. A review of the Seattle's streetcar expansion project has been ordered by Mayor Jenny Durkan. This comes after The Seattle Times published a report that the cost of operating the new streetcar system could be 50 percent higher than what the Seattle Department of Transportation originally said.

8. Seattle City Council voted Monday to place a temporary ban on the rent bidding platformsThe Associated Students of the University of Washington passed a resolution last year calling on the council to act against these platforms that facilitate the bidding on apartments among prospective tenants. 

9. Fire consumed Bellevue's Islamic Center of Eastside for the second time in just over a year. The building has been vacant since the last fire in January 2017. The Bellevue Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause. 

10. Don't forget—March for Our Lives is on Saturday. It'll start at Cal Anderson Park culminating in a rally at KeyArena. Thousands are expected at the march in Seattle with other marches taking place across the country to demand gun control. 

Top 10 Stories: Spending Bill, Voter Access, Gun Control

