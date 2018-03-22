  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Mollusk Matters

Slurp Down Briny Bivalves at These 13 Oyster Bars

Step one: Grab a glass of wine or a crisp beer. Step two: Dig into a platter of freshly shucked oysters. Repeat.

By Nosh Pit Staff 3/22/2018 at 3:31pm

Shutterstock 291729896 qcsb2h

That feeling when you're fully involved with oysters on the half shell.

Image: Lisovskaya Natalia/Shutterstock

It's spring and, as far as we're concerned, prime oyster-slurping time. Here are a few (okay, more than a few) places at which you can do just that.

Ballard Annex Oyster House

Atop a bed of crushed ice await row after row of various oysters, purloined from our local tidal flats and transported to this Ballard haven of seafood. Bring mom, bring a date, bring the whole gang—this is a place beloved by all, especially bivalve fiends who can dig into happy hour (3:30 to 6 daily) for oysters on the half shell for two bucks each.

Bar Melusine

Seattle seafood legend Renee Erickson has reprised her Ballard oyster bar, the Walrus and the Carpenter, in this breezy Capitol Hill bar splashed with sprays of seafoam green and constructed as homage to the shores of Normandy and Brittany. Thus a bowl of manila clams may arrive with tarragon and rings of shallot, halibut crudo might be brightened with pickled cucumber and fresh rhubarb, brined and smoked leg of lamb may be served with the French egg sauce known as sauce gribiche—all in addition to the half dozen fresh oysters daily. If Melusine’s innovations are tamer than Walrus’s, they are no less satisfying—and they also include more meat. (Little surprise, here alongside Erickson’s French steak house, Bateau.)

The Brooklyn Seafood, Steak and Oyster House

It’s mostly an after-work and before-symphony crowd filling the circular bar. And they’re all ordering oysters, sourced from smaller farms along the upper West Coast. If you’ve got your party pants on, try the four-pour vodka sampler that’s paired with oysters and caviar. If you’re hoping to remember the rest of the night, ask for the oyster-paired flights of either white wine or beer.

East Anchor Seafood 

The next-door sibling to Italian restaurant Vendemmia, this seafood market sells fresh local trout and salmon and halibut, sure. But also a small but stellar menu of seafood snacks, grab-and-go lunch and dinner items made next door at Vendemmia, and platters of freshly shucked oysters (not to mention a few glasses of wine to go with them).

Elliott's Oyster House

It’s the stereotypically perfect Seattle location—dockside, screeching gulls, the smell of creosote and fried fish—with viewy outdoor pier tables in summer, so three trillion Seattle tourists leave our fair city thinking Seattle’s all about mediocre seafood served in corporate chain restaurants. What locals know, however, is that lurking beneath Elliott’s touristy exterior is the soul of a truly great oyster house. Off its 21-foot oyster bar, some 30 varieties of fresh, variously local oysters are available daily—Seattle’s best selection, respectfully treated.

Emmett Watson's Oyster Bar

Curmudgeonly Seattle journalist Emmett Watson was the original co-owner of this hidden Pike Place Market cranny lined with sky-blue booths. The menu, written on the back of a paper bag, just says, “Raw Oysters.” Usually it’s six kinds a day from farms around Washington. Reasonable expectations for garnish include a plate, a lemon wedge or two, and a wee plastic thimble of cocktail sauce. Maybe parsley if you’re lucky. Broiled oysters are a specialty, but the basket of fried shrimp and french fries will not disappoint. Nor will the cute courtyard.

Frank's Oyster House and Champagne Parlor

With its endearing blend of decor both quirky (plywood walls) and glam (velvet settees, tufted white leather barstools), Frank’s levels a broad wink at its cocktail-swilling, oyster-slurping, steak-knifing clientele—and they love him right back. Because really, who wouldn’t love fried oysters or creamy goat cheese deviled eggs or copiously buttered lobster rolls—all preludes to big New York steaks, perhaps, or succulent pork chops with pear salad and celery root puree? Yep, the retro food is winking at you, too, but it’s executed with such respect (and served with such terrific bubbly and cocktails) there’s simply no way to dismiss the place. Desserts run to exceptional creamy things, particularly a banana split with housemade ice creams and bruleed bananas.

Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar

Bellevue has taken to this restaurateur’s restaurant with relish—and avocado-tomatillo salsa and tomato-thyme emulsion and…you get the idea. It’s all about globally embellished seafood, presented in creamy surroundings (expense accounters take note!) in a Bellevue high-rise. The headliner here is the raw bar, featuring noble Hawaiian ahi poke or Olympia oysters, perhaps, which purists will love. But chef John Howie also ranges all over the map to find something-for-everyone preparations—at times, alas, prepared to assembly-line standards.

Shuckers Oyster Bar

The most fortuitously located restaurant downtown is a pricey paean to oysters and their briny brethren. In variety and freshness, the place does well by the bivalves, but after that, the catch of the day is your best bet. The rest of the seafood—battered halibut and chips, Louie salads, these sorts of things—varies wildly from overcooked and overcoated to decent. The space, a former haberdashery in the corner of the well-heeled Fairmont, is a gleaming looker—big for business lunches—but cramped when it crowds up. Bring the platinum card.

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bars

Each of the three dining outposts of the premier oyster farmer in the Northwest has its own menu and ambience—a pregame-fried-food feel at Pioneer Square, a bright intimacy at Seattle Center, a fish market bustle at Capitol Hill—but each forefronts oysters, which you must order. Get them by the dozen or in the form of Xinh’s oyster stew, which is like slurping the nectar straight out of the shell.

The Walrus and the Carpenter

From the idiosyncratic French sensibilities of the prolific Renee Erickson comes a Ballard nosh bar par excellence. Settle into the whitewashed-and-windowpaned rusticity (dig the enormous, coralesque chandelier) and nibble a melon and cucumber salad or fresh oysters with champagne mignonette, the house specialty. Or cobble together a few heartier dishes—gin-cured Copper River salmon, perhaps, or breathtaking steak tartare with egg yolk and toast—and call it dinner. Thoughtfully selected Euro wines and a list of Frenchy cocktails lubricate richly. From its position on the backside of Ballard Avenue’s Staple and Fancy (the two share a windowed wall) the Walrus is at once at the center of everything and away from it all; on the back patio you can smell the tide turning.

Westward

In summer it’s pure Hamptons, as you tie your boat to the North Lake Union dock and slurp beautifully shucked oysters at an adirondack chair on the tiny beach. In winter it’s all about the cozy, sipping inspired cocktails in the glow of the hearth oven. Inventions can miss from time to time, and the place can suffer from a surfeit of tropes. But oh, that beach in summer.

The White Swan Public House

From the good folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market and Radiator Whiskey comes a waterside pub along the docks of South Lake Union, which treats seafood as robustly as Radiator treats meat. The entryway, and indeed the whole place, is confusing—is it a cozy, bro-ey bar or a sit-in-the-sun restaurant?—but nails elements of both, with casual food like clam chowder poutine, deep-fried brussels sprouts, steamed clams, and fried oyster salad taking no time becoming some of the city’s famous craveables. When it moves into more ambitious realms, spendy halibut in experimental preparations for instance, the kitchen can falter, so keep it simple. An adjoining fish-and-chip shack, 100 Pound Clam, services a glorious outdoor patio with steamed clams, deep-fried corn, and other delectable reminders of why we live here. 

Filed under
Fun with Listicles
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The White Swan Public House

$$$ American/New American, Gastropub, Seafood 1001 Fairview Ave N

From the good folks who brought us Matt’s in the Market and Radiator Whiskey comes a waterside pub along the docks of South Lake Union, which treats seafood ...

Editor’s Pick

Westward

$$$ Oyster Bar, Seafood, Small Plates 2501 N Northlake Way

In summer it’s pure Hamptons, as you tie your boat to the North Lake Union dock and slurp beautifully shucked oysters at an adirondack chair on the tiny beac...

Editor’s Pick

The Walrus and the Carpenter

$$ Oyster Bar, Small Plates 4743 Ballard Avenue NW

From the idiosyncratic French sensibilities of the prolific Renee Erickson comes a Ballard nosh bar par excellence. Settle into the whitewashed-and-windowpan...

Editor’s Pick

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bars

$$ Oyster Bar, Seafood Multiple Locations

Each of the three dining outposts of the premier oyster farmer in the Northwest has its own menu and ambience—a pregame-fried-food feel at Pioneer Square, a ...

Editor’s Pick

Shuckers Oyster Bar

$$$$ Oyster Bar, Seafood 411 University St

The most fortuitously located restaurant downtown is a pricey paean to oysters and their briny brethren. In variety and freshness, the place does well by the...

Editor’s Pick

Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar

$$$ Oyster Bar, Seafood 205 108th Ave NE

Bellevue has taken to this restaurateur’s restaurant with relish—and avocado-tomatillo salsa and tomato-thyme emulsion and…you get the idea. It’s all about g...

Editor’s Pick

Frank's Oyster House and Champagne Parlor

$$ Oyster Bar 2616 NE 55th St

With its endearing blend of decor both quirky (plywood walls) and glam (velvet settees, tufted white leather barstools), Frank's levels a broad wink at its c...

Emmett Watson's Oyster Bar

$ Oyster Bar, Seafood 1916 Pike Pl, Ste 16

Curmudgeonly Seattle journalist Emmett Watson was the original co-owner of this hidden Pike Place Market cranny lined with sky-blue booths. The menu, written...

Editor’s Pick

Elliott's Oyster House

$$$ Seafood 1201 Alaskan Way, Pier 56

It’s the stereotypically perfect Seattle location—dockside, screeching gulls, the smell of creosote and fried fish—with viewy outdoor pier tables in summer, ...

East Anchor Seafood

$ Seafood 1126 34th Ave

The next-door sibling to Italian restaurant Vendemmia, this seafood market sells fresh local trout and salmon and halibut, sure. But also a small but stellar...

The Brooklyn Seafood, Steak and Oyster House

$$$ Continental, Oyster Bar 1212 Second Ave

It's mostly an after-work and before-symphony crowd filling the circular bar. And they're all ordering oysters, sourced from smaller farms along the upper We...

Editor’s Pick

Bar Melusine

$$$ French, Oyster Bar, Seafood, Small Plates 1060 E Union St

Seattle seafood legend Renee Erickson has reprised her Ballard oyster bar, the Walrus and the Carpenter, in this breezy Capitol Hill bar splashed with sprays...

Ballard Annex Oyster House

$$ Seafood 5410 Ballard Ave NW

Atop a bed of crushed ice await row after row of various oysters, purloined from our local tidal flats and transported to this Ballard haven of seafood. Br...

Related Content

Fun With Listicles

Stroll Over to These 7 Walkup Windows

02/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

A Few Places for Fiery Chicken Around Town

03/19/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Fun With Listicles

Hey, Sweet Tooths: 7 Dessert Shops You Should Know About

02/26/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Fun With Listicles

From Poke to Grains, Here Are Some of Seattle's Best Bowls

02/19/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Eat & Drink

Mollusk Matters

Slurp Down Briny Bivalves at These 13 Oyster Bars

3:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Culinary Cinema

SIFF Lines Up Food and Drink Films for the Coming Festival

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 21–27

03/21/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Wild Brews

Meet Washington’s Coming Contingent of Farmhouse Brewers

03/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Seattle's Newest Food Truck, Sunny Up, Is All About Breakfast Sandwiches

03/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

A Few Places for Fiery Chicken Around Town

03/19/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Culinary Cinema

SIFF Lines Up Food and Drink Films for the Coming Festival

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 19–23

03/19/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

03/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 12–16

03/12/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

10 Changes You Should Know the State Legislature Made This Year

4:17pm By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Officials Want a Law to Require Gun Owners to Lock Up Their Weapons

03/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Oeno files

Taste Washington Is This Weekend. Here's What to Drink.

03/19/2018 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Darren Berg on the Run: Inside the Biggest Ponzi Scheme in Washington State History

03/19/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

City Hall

Seattle's Human Services Director Steps Down

03/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Food Media

Edouardo Jordan Is Having a Really Good Week

03/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe