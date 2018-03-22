SIFF Lines Up Food and Drink Films for the Coming Festival

From the documentary Scotch: A Golden Dream. Image: Courtesy of SIFF

Given the wide scope of cinema, the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) still manages to bring in movies from many a genre. This year's film festival, May 17 through June 10, is no different. A mere glance at the lineup of food and drink flicks stand as evidence: golden-hued whisky from Scotland, masterful craft ales, soulful Cuban cuisine. So while there won't be any Smell-O-Vision emanating from the theater, these films can surely feed your soul, or at the very least your eyes. (Pro tip: Don't watch while hungry; visit your nearest concessions stand for in-theater sustenance.)

Brewmaster

"I like the way it smells, I like the way it looks, I like the way it tastes... I like the way it makes me feel," says a guy in this film about beer. If you're like this guy in this film talking about beer, you might want to put this on your watch list.

Constructing Albert

How does Albert Adrià, younger brother of Ferran Adrià who's the visionary behind Spain's now-closed but eternally acclaimed elBullì, fare when he strikes out on his own? About as well as an anthropomorphized bundle of emotional stress can fare.

Cuban Food Stories

The cracking shells of crab, the sizzle of fish roasting over an open fire, cocktail shakers mixing something Ernest Hemingway would've sipped on—this culinary tour of Cuba is the stuff of Anthony Bourdain's dream itinerary.

Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen

What does it take to be a Michelin star–rated restaurant? Some obsession, a lot of beautiful food, and a fair amount of madness.

Shumann's Bar Talks

This movie will make you thirsty—for a daiquiri, for a drink with a handcut ice cube in it, for a vacation.

Scotch: A Golden Dream

An ode to the blood of Scotland, its whisky that is, that flows through the country's long history.