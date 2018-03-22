  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Olympia Dispatch

10 Changes You Should Know the State Legislature Made This Year

What did a Democratic majority accomplish?

By Hayat Norimine 3/22/2018 at 4:17pm

Olympia state capitol ohymhe

A ban on assault weapons, eliminating the death penalty, cutting car tab costs without cutting a major chunk of Sound Transit funding, removing the deadline to pursue charges on rape—all these policy changes had some support in the state Legislature but didn't make it through both houses before the short session ended earlier this month. 

So there's a lot our state delegates didn't get to this year. But there's also plenty of law changes coming. With the Democratically controlled House and Senate this year, a substantial number of bills made it through the 60-day session. Here's a list of the most substantial moves coming Washington's way: 

1. Banning bump stocks. Lawmakers approved a bill to ban trigger devices that allow rapid fire from semi-automatic rifles (like those used in the Las Vegas mass shooting).

2. Keeping guns away from domestic abusers. A big part of addressing gun violence in Seattle has been to take the firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers already banned from owning them. Since July 2017, the city has recovered more than 200 weapons with its firearms surrender pilot program, city attorney Pete Holmes said.

Those efforts are also statewide. Washington lawmakers this year approved a bill that bans those convicted of domestic violence harassment from having guns. The state last year became the first to tell survivors of domestic violence when their abuser is trying to buy a gun; House Bill 1501 requires a dealer to alert law enforcement when someone who's barred from purchasing them. 

3. Banning income discrimination for housing. Property owners can no longer deny prospective tenants based on their source of income—mainly low-income renters using social security, housing vouchers or veterans benefits. House Bill 2578 also creates a landlord mitigation program for claims related to losing rental income from a low-income tenant relying on a subsidy program.

4. Gender pay equity. House Bill 1506 makes changes to the state's Equal Pay Act, which hasn't been updated since 1943, by strengthening the language around gender discrimination and retaliation. (It also changes references from "sex" to "gender," and "she" or "her" references to gender-neutral, making it friendlier toward LGBTQ employees who face discrimination.)

State employees have always been entitled to compensation if they're discriminated against on the basis of gender. But now employers also can't prevent someone from talking about wages with, say, nondisclosure agreements, or retaliate against a worker for filing a complaint.

5. More funding for rape kits. The state now has an estimated 10,000 untested rape kits (up from 6,000 reported just three years ago). But state legislators approved another $3.2 million to help the Washington State Patrol clear the backlog from sexual assault survivors, many of whom could still be deciding whether to pursue charges.

6. Easier prosecution for police deadly force. Initiative 940 appeared slated for the November ballot. For years, efforts to remove the requirement to prove "malice" to prosecute police for deadly use of force hit a brick wall with police unions.

Well this year in three days' time, state lawmakers approved Initiative 940, and amended language, in both the House and Senate. With the blessing of both the De-Escalate Washington campaign and law enforcement. 

But the process led to a lawsuit filed by conservative initiative pusher Tim Eyman, who said the legislators violated the state Constitution by passing changes to the measure shortly after the initiative itself. (An opinion from the attorney general in the 1970s said that if lawmakers change language to the initiative, that should result in a second, competing ballot measure.) 

7. Responding to undocumented crime victims' visa requests. Those who have been victims (or witnesses) of crime but are in the country illegally are often too afraid of deportation to appear in court or cooperate with law enforcement. In that case, the federal government grants a special visa—called a "U visa"—which gives undocumented immigrants a legal right to stay in the country and can often lead to a green card. 

Sounds great, but the U visa is notoriously hard to obtain, and police departments have the discretion to approve, reject, or ignore requests. And it's worth noting that even if the local law enforcement agency approves the U visa, they can still get rejected at the federal level. 

But here's one less obstacle for them to worry about: Police departments and prosecutors will now legally be required to respond to U visas within 90 days, two weeks if the victim is already in deportation proceedings.

8. Better representation. You may have heard about the Voting Rights Act approved this year but still don’t quite understand what it does. So here goes.

Essentially, in areas where minorities have less of a voice in electing their representatives but make up a significant part of the residents (5 percent or more), local jurisdictions or citizens can propose changing its electoral system to district-based.

Citizens would have to show that a minority or racial group doesn’t have the same access to voting, or their votes get diluted, and therefore can’t elect candidates of their choice.

Yes, this makes a difference—as seen in Yakima, a city that got sued by the ACLU and fought the switch. Residents voted in three Latina council members in 2015 after its first district-based election.

9. A property tax cut. (Cue sigh of relief.) Senate Democrats on the last day of the session approved a break for homeowners that will drop taxes from the state's current $2.70 to $2.40 per $1,000 of assessed value next year. 

Though not quite as progressive as cutting sales taxes would have been, let's not forget that renters pay property taxes too. Senate Bill 6614 also redirects $935 million in tax revenue to a fund for K-12 public schools and access to higher education. 

10. Better abortion and birth control access. As of January, insurance companies will be required to cover birth control options, voluntary sterilization, and their corresponding exams or consultations. Health plans also must cover abortion if they cover maternity care. 

Updated 4:37pm to correct that Senate Bill 6298 on domestic violence harassment passed this year, while HB 1501 passed last year.

Filed under
Democratic Trifecta, Legislature
Show Comments

Related Content

Election 2017

45th District Independent Is Voting for Dhingra

08/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Trump’s Tariffs, Right to Camp, Property Tax Cut

03/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Olympia Dispatch

Public Hearing on Rent Control Draws a Large Crowd from Both Sides

01/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Mollusk Matters

Slurp Down Briny Bivalves at These 13 Oyster Bars

3:31pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Culinary Cinema

SIFF Lines Up Food and Drink Films for the Coming Festival

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 21–27

03/21/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Wild Brews

Meet Washington’s Coming Contingent of Farmhouse Brewers

03/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Seattle's Newest Food Truck, Sunny Up, Is All About Breakfast Sandwiches

03/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

A Few Places for Fiery Chicken Around Town

03/19/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Culinary Cinema

SIFF Lines Up Food and Drink Films for the Coming Festival

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 19–23

03/19/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

03/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 12–16

03/12/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

10 Changes You Should Know the State Legislature Made This Year

4:17pm By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Officials Want a Law to Require Gun Owners to Lock Up Their Weapons

03/21/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Oeno files

Taste Washington Is This Weekend. Here's What to Drink.

03/19/2018 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Darren Berg on the Run: Inside the Biggest Ponzi Scheme in Washington State History

03/19/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

City Hall

Seattle's Human Services Director Steps Down

03/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Food Media

Edouardo Jordan Is Having a Really Good Week

03/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe