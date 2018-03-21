Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 21–27

Cow by Bear, the secretive pop-up dinner party, takes place this Friday.

Thu, March 22

The Red and White Party

Winos rejoice, Taste Washington, Pacific Northwest's largest regional wine and food pairing event, is here. Celebrate the once-a-year partnership of 225 wineries and some 70 restaurants with their annual Red and White Party, where attendees will have the rare opportunity to taste 91-plus point wine and private club pours, as well as a custom menu from Aqua by El Gaucho’s executive chef Wesley Hood. Located at the Aqua location on the Elliott Bay waterfront, just a stone’s throw from the Olympic National Sculpture Park, this is a night that shouldn’t be missed by even part-time connoisseurs. And for the nouveau wine buffs who aren't sure where to start, we have a guide for that.

Fri, March 30

Cow By Bear

Fine dinner has always been an act of theatrics. At its best, a world-class meal should not only transport your taste buds, but expand your imagination into a new realm of flavor, pairing, and place. Cow By Bear, a rotating secret dinner party hosted by an anonymous chef in a bear costume, takes culinary role play to the level of the absurd. With only fourteen seats, this multicourse evening, highlighted by a 50-day dry aged ribeye roast, is sure to offer equal parts confusion, euphoria, and humor. Ticket are $195. Bear spray optional.

Fri, March 23

Plate of Nations

It’s easy to fall into monotonous food routines where you eat the same thing and attend all the same restaurants. In many ways, it's human. Lucky for you, though, Plate of Nations is back. Come celebrate the food of 30 different cultures in Seattle’s most diverse community. The three-week event, which kicks off today, offers special $20 and $30 shareable meals from some of the south end’s most celebrated eateries. Some of this year's participants include Rainier BBQ (Vietnamese), Taco Chukís (Mexican), Momona (Eritrean), Big Chickie (Peruvian), and Foo Lam (Chinese).

Sat, March 24

Washington Cask Beer Fest

The Washington Cask Beer Festival showcases one-of-a-kind cask-conditioned beers from over 40 Washington State breweries. These ales are unpasteurized, unfiltered, and unlike your more-common brews, made without the help of added nitrogen or carbon dioxide. The result of this old-world technique is a less carbonated drink more representative of something you might find in the UK with a rounder texture and more nuanced depth of flavors and smells. Designated driver tickets are just $5 at the door, and proceeds go toward the Washington Brewers Guild, so don’t be shy about tasting your way to paradise.

