  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

The sight of our Seahawks quarterback in a New York Yankees uniform during spring training is confusing.

By Darren Davis 3/2/2018 at 12:37pm

Screen shot 2017 08 03 at 1.07.10 pm rem5gc

Image: Juice Press/West2East Empire

New York Yankees prospect Russell Wilson, who you may also know as the Super Bowl–winning quarterback for the Seahawks, logged his first at-bat for the Bronx Bombers today during a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves.

In another world, Russ squares up this 2-2 pitch and launches one 600 feet into the Tampa, Florida afternoon sky in a home run so profound the Yankees offer him A-Rod money and Ciara promptly buys a permanent home in Brooklyn.

Back in this reality, however, he takes a big fat hack at what would have been ball three and comes up empty. But the crowd still loves him for it.

Filed under
Baseball, Seahawks, Russell Wilson
Show Comments

Related Content

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

Juice Blessings

Russell Wilson Will Bless U Village with a Juice Bar This Fall

08/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Beverage Blessings

Russell Wilson–Approved Juice Press Officially Opens in U Village Today

11/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Major League Malaise

The Mariners Have the Longest Playoff Drought Across All Professional Sports in the U.S.

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Latin Fare, Gold Bars, and Tex-Mex—Oh, My

12:25pm By Rosin Saez

Award Watching

4 Oscars Viewing Parties Around Town

03/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: March 2018

03/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Hola, Super Bueno: Ethan and Angela Stowell Bring Mexican Food to Stone Way

02/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 28–March 6

02/28/2018 By Diane Stephani

Right on 'cue

Seattle Barbecue: Actually Kind of a Thing

02/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

12:37pm By Darren Davis

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: March 1–4

03/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Strings Attached

Inside the World of Competitive Yo-Yo

02/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

02/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Public Records, Seattle's Statute of Limitations on Harassment, Gun Regulations

02/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Journalists Bring the Fight for Public Records to Inslee

02/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

COVERT CULTURE

Hidden Seattle

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe