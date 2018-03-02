Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

New York Yankees prospect Russell Wilson, who you may also know as the Super Bowl–winning quarterback for the Seahawks, logged his first at-bat for the Bronx Bombers today during a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves.

In another world, Russ squares up this 2-2 pitch and launches one 600 feet into the Tampa, Florida afternoon sky in a home run so profound the Yankees offer him A-Rod money and Ciara promptly buys a permanent home in Brooklyn.

Back in this reality, however, he takes a big fat hack at what would have been ball three and comes up empty. But the crowd still loves him for it.