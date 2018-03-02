Come Home Russ
Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee
The sight of our Seahawks quarterback in a New York Yankees uniform during spring training is confusing.
New York Yankees prospect Russell Wilson, who you may also know as the Super Bowl–winning quarterback for the Seahawks, logged his first at-bat for the Bronx Bombers today during a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves.
In another world, Russ squares up this 2-2 pitch and launches one 600 feet into the Tampa, Florida afternoon sky in a home run so profound the Yankees offer him A-Rod money and Ciara promptly buys a permanent home in Brooklyn.
Back in this reality, however, he takes a big fat hack at what would have been ball three and comes up empty. But the crowd still loves him for it.
Maybe not the result @DangeRussWilson wanted, but a fun cameo for the fans (and it looks like Wilson, too). #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/RZ3LFawpnf— YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 2, 2018