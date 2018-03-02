This Week in Restaurant News: Latin Fare, Gold Bars, and Tex-Mex—Oh, My

The Fat's Sampler with chicken, red beans and rice. Image: Courtesy of Fat's Chicken and Waffles

Openings

Gold Bar, Oro Kitchen

These two new stylish spaces opened February 26 in South Lake Union with Latin American fare and expertly crafted cocktails from the industry's finest. At Gold Bar, bartending pros such as Erik Hakkinen, whose new bar is forthcoming in the former Lusty Lady venue, will be rotating shifts behind the bartop. Meanwhile at Oro Kitchen, chef Manu Alfau is helming the kitchen from which he'll dispatch a myriad of Latin flavors. See Eater Seattle for some pretty pictures of the new spots.

Frozen Treat Beat

Frankie and Jo's

Autumn Martin and Kari Brunson's second outpost for their plant-based ice creams opens in Ballard today.

Sweet Lo's Ice Cream

Any ice cream fanatics out there should see themselves directly to Sweet Lo's new ice cream club—yes, you read that right. Sign up with owner/ice cream churning wiz Lauren Wilson and pick up a pint at her commercial kitchen on one weekend day of each month. Wilson also announced via Instagram that Sweet Lo's recently secured a 35k loan, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled (and freezers open) for whatever cool treats are to come our way.

Coming Soon

Super Bueno

Angela and Ethan Stowell are bringing Tex-Mex—and frozen margaritas!—to Stone Way this spring. And, parents rejoice, it's kid friendly too.

Skål Beer Hall

Landing in the former People's Pub space this summer: Ballard-brewed beers, hard-to-find Scandinavian beers, food from Lexi (a business partner in this venture) of Ballard Liquor Co., and oh yes, mead served in Viking ale horns.

Shift Change

Fat's Chicken and Waffles

We often hear of chef comings and goings, but rarely do we see news on general managers who also ensure restaurant runs smoothly. So with that, here's word of Erika White, GM at Fat's Chicken and Waffles, is now a part of the restaurant ownership too, alongside Marcus Lalario. White grew up in Madison Valley and remembers when the chicken joint was the beloved Catfish Courner and One Stop Burger before that in the '80s. That's some deep knowledge. Seamlessly shifting into new items that have graced the menu... You can find a honey butter chicken biscuit sandwich, a Fat's fried chicken sampler with red beans and rice, and more.

