Things to Do After Work: March 19–23

Seattle Art Museum screens an Alfred Hitchcock classic, MoPop relives iconic television shows from the 1990's, and 5th Avenue Theatre presents 'Ride the Cyclone'

By Kaelan Hicks 3/19/2018 at 3:28pm

2 alfred hitchcock 08 nlzlpi

Seattle Art Museum's series on Alfred Hitchcock kicks off with The Man Who Knew Too Much.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum and Photofest

Mon, Mar 19
Morgan Simon: Making Good Money by Investing in Social Change
If you can make money while generating a social and environmental impact on the world, would you do it? CEO of Toniic and author of her book Real Impact: The New Economics of Social Change, Morgan Simon discusses the benefits of the new trend of "impact investment" and how people can make money while creating social change. Town Hall, $5

Tue, Mar 20
Honor Moore
Honor Moore is a New York–based poet, editor, and memoirist whose works express her spirituality, family, faith, and sexuality. Her book The Bishop’s Daughter—a memoir of her relationship with her priest father—explains what it's like to witness a parent privately dealing with the struggles of his own sexuality while she explores her own. Hugo House, Free

Thu, Mar 22
Alfred Hitchcock's Britain: 'The Man Who Knew Too Much'
Seattle Art Museum's month-long series on classic Hitchcock films begins with The Man Who Knew Too Much. James Stewart and Doris Day star as an American family visiting Morocco whose son is kidnapped, unraveling an international web of lies and espionage. Seattle Art Museum,  $9 for single screening, $78 for entire series.

Thu, Mar 22
After Dark Happy Hour: Must See TV
From The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to Friends to The Nanny, the 1990's brought television into the homes of diverse and hilarious families. Geeks who Drink hosts a happy hour to relive and celebrate your favorite television shows from this bygone era with drinks, museum galleries, and trivia. MoPop, $15

Thru, May 20
Ride the Cyclone
When the St. Cassian High School Chamber Choir straps into the Cyclone roller coaster in Coney Island, little do they know it will be their end. Or is it really an end? After a deadly mechanical mishap, the choir traverses a carnival purgatory to reflect on their lives, and the dreams unfullled, in this macabre comedy. 5th Avenue Theatre, $59–$89 –Darren Davis

