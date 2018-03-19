  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Oeno files

Taste Washington Is This Weekend. Here's What to Drink.

Not-to-be-missed sips during Seattle's weekend-long vino fest happening March 22–25.

By Sean P. Sullivan 3/19/2018 at 9:30am

107 3 43532 jpegm l00ntq

Talk to winemakers. Sniff the wine.

Image: Courtesy of Taste Washington 

Taste Washington is coming up March 22nd through 25th. This multiday wine festival includes a Red and White party on Thursday night with a who’s who list of wineries, an on the farm dining experience on Friday, the buzz-about New Vintage soiree on Friday night, and educational seminars Saturday and Sunday morning. This is all capped off, of course, by the Grand Tasting on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Taste Washington’s Grand Tasting is the largest, single region food and wine event in the country, with over 225 Washington wineries and 65 local restaurants represented. Washington is one of the most exciting wine regions in the world right now, marked by rapid growth and continued exploration. Here are some current trends in the state’s industry that you can taste at this event. 

Rosé Don't Play

There’s been a huge boom in rosé production in Washington in recent years, with quality going way up as well. The 2017 rosés are just being released, so Taste Washington will be your first opportunity to sample these wines.

Chateau Ste Michelle Rosé Columbia Valley 2017
Cor ROSAE Cabernet Franc McKinley Springs Vineyard Horse Heaven Hills 2017
L’Ecole No. 41 Grenache Rosé Columbia Valley 2017
Syncline Rosé Horse Heaven Hills 2017
Tranche Pink Pape Rosé Blackrock Estate Vineyard Yakima Valley 2017
Upside Down Nebbiolo Coyote Canyon Vineyard Horse Heaven Hills 2017

White Wine Winners

Some winemakers are saying 2017 was the best white wine vintage for Washington in the last five years. Are they right? Find out for yourself by tasting through newly released wines that are barely six months old.

Cairdeas Grenache Blanc Boushey Vineyard Yakima Valley 2017
Callan Grenache Blanc Boushey Vineyard Yakima Valley 2017
College Sauvignon Blanc Stan Clarke Vineyard Walla Walla Valley 2017
Syncline Grenache Blanc Yakima Valley 2017
Two Vintners Grenache Blanc Boushey Vineyard Yakima Valley 2017
Va Piano Black Label Sauvignon Blanc Chelle den Millie Vineyard Yakima Valley 2017

Cabernet All the Way

Washington cabernet sauvignon production increased a whopping 50% in 2016 and now makes up more than a quarter of total tonnage. Will Washington become known around the world for its cabernet? Taste the wines and decide for yourself.

Betz Family Père de Famille Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2015
EFESTE Big Papa Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2014
Januik Cabernet Sauvignon Champoux Vineyard Horse Heaven Hills 2015
Mark Ryan Dead Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2015
Owen Roe Cabernet Sauvignon DuBrul Vineyard Yakima Valley 2015
Upchurch Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2015

Super Syrahs

Syrah often produces the highest quality wines in the state. Here is a chance to taste what all of the fuss is about with this variety. 

Dusted Valley Tall Tales Syrah Stoney Vine Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley 2015
Eight Bells Eight Clone Syrah Red Willow Vineyard Yakima Valley 2015
Gramercy Syrah Forgotten Hills Vineyard Walla Walla Valley 2015
K Vintners Syrah River Rock Vineyard Walla Walla Valley 2015
Saviah The Stones Speak Syrah Walla Walla Valley 2014
Sleight of Hand Psychedelic Syrah Stoney Vine Vineyard Walla Walla Valley 2015 

Make Friends with Red Rhône Blends 

Washington has long been known for its Bordeaux-style blends (wines using cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec, cabernet franc, and petit verdot). More recently, an increasing number of winemakers are also making Rhône-style blends using syrah, grenache, mourvèdre, and other varieties.

Avennia Justine Red Rhône Blend, Columbia Valley, 2015
Kerloo Majestic Columbia Valley 2015
Red Rhône Blend, Yakima Valley, 2016
Latta Latta Red Rhône Blend Columbia Valley 2014
Rotie Northern Estate Red Rhône Blend Walla Walla Valley 2015
Tenet GSM Columbia Valley 2015

Varietal Exploration

Growers and winemakers continue to work with new grape varieties in Washington. Use Taste to explore the leading edge of Washington wine.

Callan Picpoul Boushey Vineyard Yakima Valley 2017
Lobo Hills Auxerrois Inland Dessert Vineyard Yakima Valley 2016
Palencia Albariño Ancient Lakes 2017
The Walls Lip Stinger Grenache Blanc French Creek Vineyard Yakima Valley 2015
W.T. Vintners Grüner Veltliner Underwood Mountain Vineyards Columbia Gorge 2016

New Wineries to Watch

The Washington wine industry has grown from 163 wineries in 2000 to over 940 today. There’s a new winery bonded about every 10 days in the state, and Taste is the perfect spot to check out what these new producers have to offer. 

Co Dinn Cabernet Sauvignon Painted Hills Vineyard Columbia Valley 2014
Damsel The Fates Red Rhône Blend Boushey Vineyard Yakima Valley 2015
Descendant Belle Red Rhône Blend Columbia Valley 2013
Lawrelin Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley 2004 (Yes, that vintage is correct!)
Pearl and Stone Mailbox Peak Red Bordeaux Blend Yakima Valley 2015
Pollard Estate Red Blend Yakima Valley 2015

 

As always, I advise taking public transportation or a ride share to this event as all those sips of wine can quickly add up. Enjoy Taste Washington weekend!

Filed under
Taste Washington
Show Comments

Related Content

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

01/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 29–December 5

11/29/2017 By Jaime Archer

Brew News

Washington Beer Awards Adds Collaboration Category to This Year's Competition

03/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Theater Review

'Straight White Men' Just Doesn't Work as Intended

01/16/2018 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Morning Matters

Seattle's Newest Food Truck, Sunny Up, Is All About Breakfast Sandwiches

03/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

A Few Places for Fiery Chicken Around Town

03/19/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Oeno files

Taste Washington Is This Weekend. Here's What to Drink.

03/19/2018 By Sean P. Sullivan

Opening Dispatch(es)

2 Restaurant Openings Are Happening This Weekend

03/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

And Now, Some Exciting Restaurant News in Ballard

03/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Hopped Up

Trailbend Taproom Is (Softly) Open in Ballard

03/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 19–23

03/19/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

03/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 12–16

03/12/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News & City Life

Feature

Darren Berg on the Run: Inside the Biggest Ponzi Scheme in Washington State History

03/19/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

City Hall

Seattle's Human Services Director Steps Down

03/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Food Media

Edouardo Jordan Is Having a Really Good Week

03/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Festival Season

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

03/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Gun Violence

Scenes Across the State from Yesterday's School Walkout

03/15/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Awards & Accolades

James Beard Award Nominations Are Out. And Congrats Are In Order.

03/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe