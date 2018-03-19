  1. Eat & Drink
A Few Places for Fiery Chicken Around Town

There's chicken and then there's hot chicken. Here are some spots for the latter.

By Nosh Pit Staff 3/19/2018 at 10:00am

Sistersandbrothers creditsaramariedeugenio 003 gxgb7v

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

Sisters and Brothers

Nashville’s signature hot chicken—brined for 48 hours, fried in cast iron, and daubed in spice-saturated crimson lard—has arrived in Seattle. Moreover, it’s landed at an unassuming bar with a wide-angle view of Mount Rainier and the regular rumble of airplanes landing across the street at Boeing Field. Chicken comes naked, mild, hot, or insane; even the mild will make things tingle. The rest of the small menu has way more finesse than you’d expect at a place with video game tables and a black velvet unicorn painting on the wall: smoked gouda mac and cheese, deviled eggs, a wedge salad with dressing and bacon both made in house.

Ma'ono

Inside the U Village location of Rachel’s Ginger Beer dwells a Ma‘ono walk-up counter, and one supremely unruly fried chicken sandwich—daikon pickles, kewpie mayo, tender bird that also packs crunch. It’s a destination unto itself. The spice levels are no joke. Chef Mark Fuller brings fiery pain to an extra-hot version; don’t feel like a total wuss if you order this mild.

Chinese Takeout (aka CTO)

Chinese food next to a burger joint beside a beer-filled taproom is the American dream. The straightforwardly dubbed Chinese Takeout—adjoined to Beer Star in White Center—serves up paleo-conscious and gluten-free-enlightened takes on nostalgic classics like hot-and-sour soup and pork dumplings. Try the fiery fried chicken wings tossed in five-spice and szechuan peppers, all cooled by a side of chili lime ranch dip.

Fun with Listicles
