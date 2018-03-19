Fun With Listicles
A Few Places for Fiery Chicken Around Town
There's chicken and then there's hot chicken. Here are some spots for the latter.
Sisters and Brothers
Nashville’s signature hot chicken—brined for 48 hours, fried in cast iron, and daubed in spice-saturated crimson lard—has arrived in Seattle. Moreover, it’s landed at an unassuming bar with a wide-angle view of Mount Rainier and the regular rumble of airplanes landing across the street at Boeing Field. Chicken comes naked, mild, hot, or insane; even the mild will make things tingle. The rest of the small menu has way more finesse than you’d expect at a place with video game tables and a black velvet unicorn painting on the wall: smoked gouda mac and cheese, deviled eggs, a wedge salad with dressing and bacon both made in house.
Ma'ono
Inside the U Village location of Rachel’s Ginger Beer dwells a Ma‘ono walk-up counter, and one supremely unruly fried chicken sandwich—daikon pickles, kewpie mayo, tender bird that also packs crunch. It’s a destination unto itself. The spice levels are no joke. Chef Mark Fuller brings fiery pain to an extra-hot version; don’t feel like a total wuss if you order this mild.
Chinese Takeout (aka CTO)
Chinese food next to a burger joint beside a beer-filled taproom is the American dream. The straightforwardly dubbed Chinese Takeout—adjoined to Beer Star in White Center—serves up paleo-conscious and gluten-free-enlightened takes on nostalgic classics like hot-and-sour soup and pork dumplings. Try the fiery fried chicken wings tossed in five-spice and szechuan peppers, all cooled by a side of chili lime ranch dip.
Editor’s Pick
Chinese Takeout
Editor’s Pick
Ma’ono
Editor’s Pick