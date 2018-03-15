  1. Arts & Culture
Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018 Announces Full Lineup

The second annual Pioneer Square festival features Miguel, the Flaming Lips, and a reunited Jawbreaker along with hundreds of other acts.

By Darren Davis 3/15/2018 at 11:20am

20170513victoriaholt upstreamliveseattlemet38 mwcvwm ik8urr

An Upstream 2017 stage in Occidental Park.

Image: Victoria Holt

Last year's inaugural Upstream Music Fest and Summit tried something new in the crowded Seattle music fest season by focusing on regional acts and spreading performances throughout numerous venues and stages in Pioneer Square. The result was, at the very least, interesting: an event that lacked the centralized energy of the other local festivals, but one that felt delightfully integrated into the city itself; more First Thursday Art Walk than Block Party.

While the second annual Upstream again stuffs its schedule with local acts (among them SassyBlack, Tacocat, Sol, and Murder City Devils). Some impressive names sit atop the billing, including Miguel, The Flaming Lips, and the reunited NYC punk—dare I say proto-emo—band Jawbreaker.

Take a gander at the literally hundreds of bands flooding Pioneer Square this June. Tickets are on sale now.

Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018
June 1–3, Pioneer Square, $65–$160

11024135 web1 upstream poster 11x17 final 1200x1840 drfcwj

 

