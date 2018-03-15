Scenes Across the State from Yesterday's School Walkout

Thousands of students, officials, and allies across Seattle and throughout the state demonstrated Wednesday as part of a national walkout to protest gun violence, urging Congress to act with more regulations.

Seattle march against gun violence in 2013. Image: Cary Lee

For years the U.S. has been an outlier in mass shootings, but that debate has taken center stage in the past month when teens in Parkland, Florida, became the voice for more gun reform after a shooter killed 17 people in their high school.

They demanded action, and students across the country marched the streets or demonstrated outside their schools in solidarity. In the city of Seattle, that included Governor Jay Inslee, Mayor Jenny Durkan and four council members, Rob Johnson, Lorena Gonzalez, Teresa Mosqueda, and Debora Juarez.

Reporters and supporters captured the scenes across the state.

University of Washington:

Garfield High School:

Washington Middle School students have arrived at Garfield HS. They’re signing this banner. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/eUmohLnL4I — Steven Hsieh (@stevenjhsieh) March 14, 2018

Ballard High School:

Kids are beginning to walk out of their classooms at Ballard High. Car horns honking, adults clapping. pic.twitter.com/2SIAtPAI7r — Sydney Brownstone (@sydbrownstone) March 14, 2018

Tumwater:

Tumwater High School students lock arms for 17 minutes of silence. The organizers seem surprised by the turnout. pic.twitter.com/Cjb90fHSFQ — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) March 14, 2018

Longview:

Pullman:

This is the #WalkoutWednesday at Lincoln Middle School in Pullman, WA. This is our future. Kids standing up for themselves and what they think is important. Thank you to the teachers, staff, and administration for working with these kids. #OurFuture #whatsyour17 pic.twitter.com/0AkzSPHVjI — On3Lung (@On3Lung) March 14, 2018

Marysville: