Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 14–20

Thu, March 15

Beer and Dinner at Le Petit Cochon

Nothing goes to waste in the hands of Derek Ronspies, owner-chef of Le Petit Cochon, the under-heralded and ever-hidden restaurant in Fremont. From the tongue and the tail to the skin and the hoof, the many-edible bits of a pot-bellied swine never looked as regal as they do coming out of this chef’s kitchen. What better way to celebrate the psychedelic experience of eating at one of Seattle’s most important New American restaurants than to pair it alongside the experimental-fanaticism of a Cloudburst Brewing beer pairing?

Sat, March 17

Mulleady’s 8th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner

Skip the drunken crowds with their slurred cheers of olé olé olé this Saint Paddy’s Day and opt for something a bit more formal to ring in the Guinness-coopted Irish-American holiday. Like, say, five courses of Irish staples including pork belly with wilted cabbage, spring onion soup, and perennial favorite, corned beef with parsnip-yukon potato mash. Tickets are likely to go fast, say Mulleady's owners, so reserve your table ASAP.

Sun, March 18

Bateau’s Beef and Burgundy Event

Renee Erickson is a James Beard recipient and the chef-owner of a number of Seattle standouts like The Walrus and the Carpenter, Bar Melusine, and Barnacle. Join her and her staff of expert bartenders, servers, and cooks for a family-style four-course beef supper with wine pairings from the Cote d’Or to Macon. Superlatives for the night include "delectable", "mouthwatering", and "sophisticatedly simple." Like the world’s tiniest giant, this dinner shouldn't be overlooked.

Sun, March 18

Bacon Eggs and Kegs

Crispy bacon. Fluffy eggs. A seemingly endless supply of well-tapped kegs. What more could you want from a brunch-centric event than that? Perhaps, you’re saying to yourself, “I’m not really the brunch type. I’m more of a lunch and dinner kind of person.” Well get off that negative high horse, bucko, because this event has something for everyone: 60 different beer and cider options, a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar, and games like “Bacon Bingo” and “Egg Roulette.” Memorable favorites not to be excluded, the event, which takes place at CenturyLink Field Plaza, also promises life-size Jenga and Connect Four as well as Beer Pong and Yahtzee.

Sun, March 18

Vitch Screening and Dessert Reception

Eddie Vitch, of which the award-winning documentary Vitch is so named, was a Jewish comedian, artist, and mime who was ordered to perform by the Nazi Ministry of Propaganda during occupied Germany. Join local filmmakers and Vitch’s own niece for a screening of the film at Mercer Island’s Stroum Jewish Community Center as well as a 1930s-themed dessert reception and discussion to follow.

