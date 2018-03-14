  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 14–20

The week in which: Mulleady's adds a little class to the Saint Patrick's Day chaos, Bateau takes on supper, and a Bacon Eggs and Kegs returns.

By Trevor Keaton Pogue 3/14/2018 at 9:00am

Mull jh5dsf

Image: Mattea Bertling

Thu, March 15
Beer and Dinner at Le Petit Cochon
Nothing goes to waste in the hands of Derek Ronspies, owner-chef of Le Petit Cochon, the under-heralded and ever-hidden restaurant in Fremont. From the tongue and the tail to the skin and the hoof, the many-edible bits of a pot-bellied swine never looked as regal as they do coming out of this chef’s kitchen. What better way to celebrate the psychedelic experience of eating at one of Seattle’s most important New American restaurants than to pair it alongside the experimental-fanaticism of a Cloudburst Brewing beer pairing?

Sat, March 17
Mulleady’s 8th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner
Skip the drunken crowds with their slurred cheers of olé olé olé this Saint Paddy’s Day and opt for something a bit more formal to ring in the Guinness-coopted Irish-American holiday. Like, say, five courses of Irish staples including pork belly with wilted cabbage, spring onion soup, and perennial favorite, corned beef with parsnip-yukon potato mash. Tickets are likely to go fast, say Mulleady's owners, so reserve your table ASAP.

Sun, March 18
Bateau’s Beef and Burgundy Event
Renee Erickson is a James Beard recipient and the chef-owner of a number of Seattle standouts like The Walrus and the Carpenter, Bar Melusine, and Barnacle. Join her and her staff of expert bartenders, servers, and cooks for a family-style four-course beef supper with wine pairings from the Cote d’Or to Macon. Superlatives for the night include "delectable", "mouthwatering", and "sophisticatedly simple." Like the world’s tiniest giant, this dinner shouldn't be overlooked. 

Sun, March 18
Bacon Eggs and Kegs 
Crispy bacon. Fluffy eggs. A seemingly endless supply of well-tapped kegs. What more could you want from a brunch-centric event than that? Perhaps, you’re saying to yourself, “I’m not really the brunch type. I’m more of a lunch and dinner kind of person.”  Well get off that negative high horse, bucko, because this event has something for everyone: 60 different beer and cider options, a 30-foot Bloody Mary bar, and games like “Bacon Bingo” and “Egg Roulette.” Memorable favorites not to be excluded, the event, which takes place at CenturyLink Field Plaza, also promises life-size Jenga and Connect Four as well as Beer Pong and Yahtzee.

Sun, March 18
Vitch Screening and Dessert Reception
Eddie Vitch, of which the award-winning documentary Vitch is so named, was a Jewish comedian, artist, and mime who was ordered to perform by the Nazi Ministry of Propaganda during occupied Germany. Join local filmmakers and Vitch’s own niece for a screening of the film at Mercer Island’s Stroum Jewish Community Center as well as a 1930s-themed dessert reception and discussion to follow.  

Bar Melusine

$$$ French, Oyster Bar, Seafood, Small Plates 1060 E Union St

Seattle seafood legend Renee Erickson has reprised her Ballard oyster bar, the Walrus and the Carpenter, in this breezy Capitol Hill bar splashed with sprays...

The Walrus and the Carpenter

$$ Oyster Bar, Small Plates 4743 Ballard Avenue NW

From the idiosyncratic French sensibilities of the prolific Renee Erickson comes a Ballard nosh bar par excellence. Settle into the whitewashed-and-windowpan...

Mulleady's Irish Pub and Restaurant

$$ Sandwiches/Deli 3055 21st Ave W

Classic pub offerings like Irish Knockers and Colcannon or Shepherd’s Pie share the menu with Caesar salad or the scrumptious Mulleady burger accompanied by ...

Barnacle

Wine Bar 4743 Ballard Ave NW

At Boat Street Cafe, the Walrus and the Carpenter, and the Whale Wins, Renee Erickson has showcased two distinct gifts: sourcing and presenting perfect seafo...

Cloudburst Brewing

Brewery, Editors Pick 2116 Western Ave

In his previous gig as Elysian's experimental brewer, Steve Luke created hits like Space Dust IPA and Split Shot espresso milk stout. So it was big news when...

