  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Awards & Accolades

James Beard Award Nominations Are Out. And Congrats Are In Order.

Here are Settle's 2018 James Beard Award nominees...

By Seattle Met Staff 3/14/2018 at 8:15am

Screen shot 2017 03 14 at 9.21.04 pm w9hysv

Portland native James Beard. Looking appropriately pensive.

Image: James Beard Foundation

Early this morning, the James Beard Foundation released its 2018 nominees for the country's most prestigious culinary honors, a group narrowed down from last month's list of semifinalists.

The upshot: It's a great day to be Edouardo Jordan. His restaurant JuneBaby is up for the national Best New Restaurant honor. The chef also pops up in the Best Chef: Northwest category, along with the ever-deserving Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi; they're up against three accomplished chefs from Portland. Jordan closed both his restaurants this week for some maintenance and down time. Which was a savvy move, since he should probably spend most of today drinking champagne.

The morning's other excitement: Canlis appears in the hypercompetitive Outstanding Restaurant category; the restaurant won its first-ever Beard last year in the Outstanding Wine Program category.

Here's the full list of nominees, and all of the Best Chef: Northwest contenders are listed below. The awards happen Monday, May 7 in Chicago.

Best Chef: Northwest

Edouardo Jordan, Salare

Katy Millard, Coquine, Portland

Bonnie Morales, Kachka, Portland

Justin Woodward, Castagna, Portland

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule

Oh! And congrats to Rachel Belle, whose podcast, Your Last Meal, is also nominated in the media category. Locally written tome Modernist Bread is (rightfully) up for best cookbook in the Restaurant and Professional category.

Filed under
James Beard Awards
Show Comments

Related Content

And The Winner Is...

Canlis Takes Home Its First James Beard Award

05/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

02/15/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Awards & Accolades

The James Beard Foundation Recognizes an Eastern Washington Tamales Spot

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Washington State Bar Association

WSBA APEX Awards

09/28/2017

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 14–20

9:00am By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Awards & Accolades

James Beard Award Nominations Are Out. And Congrats Are In Order.

8:15am By Seattle Met Staff

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Very Chill

New Seattle Scoop Shops to Visit on a Sunny Day

03/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Supermarket Sweeps

PCC Will Put a Flagship Market in the New Rainier Square Project Downtown

03/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Washington Beer Awards Adds Collaboration Category to This Year's Competition

03/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 12–16

03/12/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 5–9

03/05/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

03/02/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Trump’s Tariffs, Right to Camp, Property Tax Cut

03/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Will a $75 Million Head Tax Be Enough?

03/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Legislators Approve Initiative on Police Deadly Force

03/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe