  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter will be the global retailer's next home. (Yes, there are opening weekend deals.)

By Rosin Saez 3/13/2018 at 10:22am

08292012 uniqlo 054edit rugqd9

Image: uniqlo

Uniqlo first arrived in the Pacific Northwest at the Bellevue Collection on the Eastside in 2015. Now, nearly three years later, the Japanese fast-fashion company will bring another location to the state—with all of its practical, everyday attire—this time landing in Tukwila at the Westfield Southcenter mall.

The new 7,500 square foot store will open on Friday, March 23.

Southcenter's Uniqlo will carry collections for men, women and kids, including the Ultra Light Down, a cult classic of a jacket that's warm, light, and so compact that it packs neatly into a pouch. For its opening weekend, receive a high-tech AIRism shirt when you spend $60, and get $5–$10 off hoodies, parkas, down vest, pants, and other such Uniqlo styles.

Filed under
Southcenter, Openings, Uniqlo
Show Comments

Related Content

That New New

Barkada Brings a Blend of Island Flavors to Edmonds

01/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Reckless Noodle House Charges into the Central District

01/15/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Almost There

Babirusa Ramps Up to Its Belltown Debut With a Series of Dinners

02/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

01/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Very Chill

New Seattle Scoop Shops to Visit on a Sunny Day

03/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Supermarket Sweeps

PCC Will Put a Flagship Market in the New Rainier Square Project Downtown

03/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Washington Beer Awards Adds Collaboration Category to This Year's Competition

03/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Say It Ain't So

Sun Liquor Is Put Up for Sale. Its Closure Looms.

03/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 7–13

03/07/2018 By Diane Stephani and Trevor Keaton Pogue

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 12–16

03/12/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 5–9

03/05/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

03/02/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Trump’s Tariffs, Right to Camp, Property Tax Cut

03/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Will a $75 Million Head Tax Be Enough?

03/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Legislators Approve Initiative on Police Deadly Force

03/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

10:22am By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe