Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

Uniqlo first arrived in the Pacific Northwest at the Bellevue Collection on the Eastside in 2015. Now, nearly three years later, the Japanese fast-fashion company will bring another location to the state—with all of its practical, everyday attire—this time landing in Tukwila at the Westfield Southcenter mall.

The new 7,500 square foot store will open on Friday, March 23.

Southcenter's Uniqlo will carry collections for men, women and kids, including the Ultra Light Down, a cult classic of a jacket that's warm, light, and so compact that it packs neatly into a pouch. For its opening weekend, receive a high-tech AIRism shirt when you spend $60, and get $5–$10 off hoodies, parkas, down vest, pants, and other such Uniqlo styles.