Meany Center hosts the shadow puppetry live cinema, Feathers of Fire. Image: Courtesy Kingorama

Tue, Mar 13

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

This week one of the most beloved American TV shows drops by Seattle for its Light Up the Night tour. From waltzes to salsas, Dancing with the Stars takes famous faces in pop culture and turns them into dancers. The Seattle stop features actors Frankie Muniz and musician Jordan Fisher. WaMu Theater, $37–$125

Tue, Mar 13

Rob $tone

Known for his song, "Chill Bill," which samples Quentin Tarantino's legendary whistle melody from the film Kill Bill, the San Diego–native Rob $tone continues to draw attention from profound hip-hop artists in the music industry, collaborating with Gucci Mane, and hitting past tours with Playboi Carti and A$AP Ferg. The Crocodile, $18

Wed, Mar 14

Feathers of Fire

Hamid Rahmanian presents the live shadow puppetry show, Feathers of Fire. A mix of live performance and animation, this interpretation of the Persian epic poem Shahnameh evokes themes of humanism and loyalty. Meany Center, $50–$63

Thu , Mar 15

Carmina Burana

Treat yourself to this soaring song cycle, which touches on the fickleness of wealth and fortune, the pleasures and pitfalls of lust and gluttony, and concludes with the indelible “O Fortuna,” a piece you’ve heard even if you think you haven’t. A must for opera fans and curious newbies alike. Benaroya Hall, $42–$127 –Darren Davis

Fri, Mar 16

Apricot Irving

Apricot Irving moved from Oregon to Haiti with her missionary family when she was six. After returning to her Haiti to cover the devastating 2010 earthquake for NPR's This American Life, Irving decided to write her memoir, The Gospel of Trees—a story of Haitian culture's influence on her missionary household. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free