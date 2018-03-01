  1. Eat & Drink
What We're Eating Now: March 2018

This month’s favorites: brilliant butterball potatoes, spicy gluten-free wings, and coffee with salted-cheese milk.

By Nosh Pit Staff 3/1/2018 at 7:30am Published in the March 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Moobar 1 zneh5c

Charcoal bubble waffle is equal parts tasty and trendy.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Got Salted Cheese Milk?

Near Denny Way, just beyond the shadow of Amazon towers, the Moo Bar and its milky offerings await inside a bright, spartan space. Here, Taiwanese milk teas with honey boba are brewed in small batches. But this is Seattle—and we do coffee. In this case, salted-cheese milk-foam coffee: a thick layer of whipped whole milk, buttery cheese, and a dash of Hawaiian black lava salt float atop sugar-tinged Vietnamese black iced coffee. It’s a savory-sweet caffeinated delight. —Rosin Saez

Whoa These Potatoes

Oh, to have a place like Union Saloon down the street, with its oversize wooden booths and a vibe that strikes the seemingly simple balance of careful and chill. Calling this Wallingford newcomer a neighborhood bar doesn’t do justice to the food—crisp fried chicken, hearty open-face sandwiches, even housemade chips with onion dip. Just don’t pass up those butterball potatoes, slightly smashed, very crispy, and cohered in a bright mustard dressing with some spicy sausage. —Allecia Vermillion

Worldly Wings

Chinese food next to a burger joint beside a beer-filled taproom is the American dream. The straightforwardly dubbed Chinese Takeout—adjoined to Beer Star in White Center—serves up paleo-conscious and gluten-free--enlightened takes on nostalgic classics like hot-and-sour soup and pork dumplings. Try the fiery fried chicken wings tossed in five-spice and szechuan peppers, all cooled by a side of chili lime ranch dip. —RS

Beer with a View

At Tankard and Tun, it’s easy to forget you’re in Pike Place Market, or in a room that’s kin to no-frills Pike Pub downstairs. Alas, the seafood menu looks promising but the execution needs work. So order a barrel-aged stout from the rotating Pike taps, and maybe a plate of cheese curds (anything fried is the best bet here) and savor the prettiest new spot in the market. —AV

Makehaste marchwine copy inn5i4

A Unicorn of Wine

Two Vintners Make Haste Red Wine Yakima Valley 2015 $21
This is a rare wine for Washington. It’s 100 percent cinsault, a grape variety commonly grown in Southern France, but scantly planted in our state, where it mainly appears in blends. Mesmerizing aromas of flower, raspberry, plum, and herb precede elegant yet rich fruit flavors. It’s a standout, especially at this price. Pair it with a grilled pork chop alongside blueberry relish. —Sean P. Sullivan

