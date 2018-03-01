  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Award Watching

4 Oscars Viewing Parties Around Town

Cocktails, glitz, glam—and hopefully a drinking game centered on host Jimmy Kimmel's awkward celebrity call-outs.

By Rosin Saez 3/1/2018 at 6:27pm

The 90th Academy Awards is this Sunday, March 4. You could Oscars and chill on the couch, which is appealing—we hear you. Or, opt to put on some of your finest duds (flannel is acceptable as usual) to one of these establishments hosting a watch party for the awards show. 

Century Ballroom

Feel all "Hollywood" for an evening at this Capitol Hill dance hall, where performers Waxie Moon and Sarah Rudinoff host the black-tie event. You might not have a hair and makeup squad, but make sure to glam-up: there will be prizes for best gown, best suit, and best dressed couple. Plus: plenty of red carpet photo ops. Doors open at 3pm for pre-show action, with the ceremony following promptly at 5pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the event.

Hillside Bar

Along Olive Way there is many a watering hole to drink in Capitol Hill, but few are as inviting as Hillside Bar. Dings of pinball machines will quiet in lieu of the Academy Awards live broadcast. There will be popcorn and Oscars-themed snacks. And any clairvoyant beings who correctly predict the most award winners will win a movie-inspired gift basket. Dress code: red carpet attire. (Code red: a Mountain Dew flavor.) 

Hotel Sorrento

This First Hill hotel will fashion the Fireside Room into an Oscars viewing party fit for Hollywood's finest. The happy hour menu will be available all night; sip on cocktails from 4 to 9pm. Be warned, space is limited and there are no reservations.

Outlier

Get the star treatment with a red carpet, photographer, and live DJ to spin the soundtrack to your life—alas, no swag bags. But there will be Oscars-themed cocktails named for this year's Best Picture nominees, like the Call Me By Your Name appropriately made of prosecco, Aperol, and vodka, too. A $20 ticket gets you one movie-inspired drink plus a glass of bubbles to toast to the big winner and a $30 ticket means two drinks and that same glass of bubbly. A portion of sales will be donated to FareStart, to drink up for a good cause. The fun runs from 4 to 10pm.

   

Filed under
Fireside Room, Hotel Sorrento, Hillside Bar, Outlier, Viewing Parties, Oscars 2018
Show Comments

Related Content

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

Say Hell Yes to the Dress

Where in Seattle to Find the Perfect Bridesmaid Dress

02/10/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Eat & Drink

Award Watching

4 Oscars Viewing Parties Around Town

03/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Editor's Picks

What We're Eating Now: March 2018

03/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Hola, Super Bueno: Ethan and Angela Stowell Bring Mexican Food to Stone Way

02/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 28–March 6

02/28/2018 By Diane Stephani

Right on 'cue

Seattle Barbecue: Actually Kind of a Thing

02/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: March 1–4

03/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Strings Attached

Inside the World of Competitive Yo-Yo

02/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 26–March 2

02/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Hidden Seattle

These Shops and Restaurants Are Out of Sight—Literally

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

SHade Index

Rejected Characters from the Grey’s Anatomy Spin-Off

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Public Records, Seattle's Statute of Limitations on Harassment, Gun Regulations

02/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Journalists Bring the Fight for Public Records to Inslee

02/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

COVERT CULTURE

Hidden Seattle

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe