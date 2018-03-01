4 Oscars Viewing Parties Around Town

The 90th Academy Awards is this Sunday, March 4. You could Oscars and chill on the couch, which is appealing—we hear you. Or, opt to put on some of your finest duds (flannel is acceptable as usual) to one of these establishments hosting a watch party for the awards show.

Century Ballroom

Feel all "Hollywood" for an evening at this Capitol Hill dance hall, where performers Waxie Moon and Sarah Rudinoff host the black-tie event. You might not have a hair and makeup squad, but make sure to glam-up: there will be prizes for best gown, best suit, and best dressed couple. Plus: plenty of red carpet photo ops. Doors open at 3pm for pre-show action, with the ceremony following promptly at 5pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 on the day of the event.

Hillside Bar

Along Olive Way there is many a watering hole to drink in Capitol Hill, but few are as inviting as Hillside Bar. Dings of pinball machines will quiet in lieu of the Academy Awards live broadcast. There will be popcorn and Oscars-themed snacks. And any clairvoyant beings who correctly predict the most award winners will win a movie-inspired gift basket. Dress code: red carpet attire. (Code red: a Mountain Dew flavor.)

Hotel Sorrento

This First Hill hotel will fashion the Fireside Room into an Oscars viewing party fit for Hollywood's finest. The happy hour menu will be available all night; sip on cocktails from 4 to 9pm. Be warned, space is limited and there are no reservations.

Outlier

Get the star treatment with a red carpet, photographer, and live DJ to spin the soundtrack to your life—alas, no swag bags. But there will be Oscars-themed cocktails named for this year's Best Picture nominees, like the Call Me By Your Name appropriately made of prosecco, Aperol, and vodka, too. A $20 ticket gets you one movie-inspired drink plus a glass of bubbles to toast to the big winner and a $30 ticket means two drinks and that same glass of bubbly. A portion of sales will be donated to FareStart, to drink up for a good cause. The fun runs from 4 to 10pm.