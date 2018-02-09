  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Artificial Intelligence and Valentine Suggestions

Plus, Black Cat comes to Belltown.

By Trevor Keaton Pogue 2/9/2018 at 12:00pm

Copine qrfmgw

Image: Geoffrey Smith

High Tech Dining

Ethan Stowell Restaurants
The Seattle restaurant empire is teaming up with Toast and SevenRooms, a seating and reservation platform, for their official Seattle premiere this week. Guests of Stowell will now have access to all of the platform’s personalized dining services, including, wine preference and suggestion, new meal recommendations based off of previous order history, and even personalized desserts delivered right to the table. SevenRooms brings a whole new level to the marriage of big data and the service industry. Whether this picture-perfect elopement means Cheers-level hospitality for us all, or a Black Mirror universe where meals aren't so much "served" as they are "predicted"; we'll just have to wait and follow the AI's lead. 

Collabs

Copine
Per Se, you say? Chef-owner of Copine, Shaun McCrain made his international reputation after working in such gastronomical holy grails as Taillevent in Paris and Thomas Keller’s Per Se. Set on bringing a similar world-class experience to Seattle, he's teaming up with fellow Keller disciples for what is officially being called the "Alumni Dinners." The series starts on February 23. 

Openings

Black Cat
Belltown might not need another watering hole with perfectly curated comfort food, but need be damned; because Dustin Haarstad, previously of Canon and current owner of Blind Tiger Cocktail and Co., isn't in it for the need. He's in it for that old-timey drinking experience. With his newest venture, Black Cat, set to open sometime this month, you’re sure to get it too.

Browne Family Vineyards
The Walla Walla winery's Pioneer Square tasting room opened this weekend—cabernets, malbecs, and more wine aplenty in tow.

Coming Soon

Fusion On a Stick
Perhaps most famous for their rave-worthy duck buns, Asian fusion standout, Wild Ginger has just announced a new South Lake Union location at 8th and Blanchard in a street-level location of the McKenzie high-rise. Promises of another satay bar have been confirmed.

Beijing On the Waterfront
The fast-growing Beijing-based restaurant Black Rooster announced its first international location in Renton on the Lake Washington waterfront this week. The restaurant offers a farm-to-table experience with high-quality organic ingredients and a fine dining atmosphere. Black Rooster Lake Washington is scheduled to open as early as September.

Recommendations

Editors’ Picks for Valentine Eats
Valentine's day got you stressed out? Take the load off with our top picks. And should a coursed meal not be your jam, Seattle has a bounty of date-night dining destinations—for any occasion, holiday or non.

What We're Drinking Now

Theatrical Libations
Hamilton-inspired drinks we wish we real and the real place at which we would drink them.

What We're Reading Now

How to Make Your Own Bad Vinegar
Eric Asimov's entertainingly quaint NY Times essay on the trials and tribulations of making homemade vinegar.  

The Future of Food
Need a laugh? Look no further than The New Yorker humor section. 

 

Filed under
Copine, #EthanStowellRestuarants, Food News Roundup, Food
Show Comments

Related Content

Wishful Drinking

9 ‘Hamilton’-Inspired Cocktails We Wish We Could Drink

02/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

20 Date-Night Dining Destinations

02/06/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Food & Drink

Where to Dine Out for Valentine's Day: 2018 Edition

02/01/2018 By Diane Stephani

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

01/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Artificial Intelligence and Valentine Suggestions

12:00pm By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Sadness

Restaurant Roux Will Close on February 18

11:36am By Rosin Saez

Wishful Drinking

9 ‘Hamilton’-Inspired Cocktails We Wish We Could Drink

02/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fun with Listicles

Pizza Time: A Compendium of Seattle's Superb Slices

02/07/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff Edited by Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 7–13

02/07/2018 By Diane Stephani

Critic's Picks

20 Date-Night Dining Destinations

02/06/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

culture fix

Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

02/06/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

House Approves Bill to Remove Statute of Limitations for Rape

10:55am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle Will Dismiss All Misdemeanor Pot Convictions

02/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Understanding the Burke-Gilman Trail's Legal Battle

02/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

King County

King County Sheriff Hires Her Chief of Staff

02/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Your Best Shot

Reader’s Lens: February 2018

02/06/2018

Fossil Fuels

Seattle Activist Who Shut Off Keystone Pipeline Sentenced to One Year in Prison

02/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe