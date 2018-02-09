This Week in Restaurant News: Artificial Intelligence and Valentine Suggestions

High Tech Dining

Ethan Stowell Restaurants

The Seattle restaurant empire is teaming up with Toast and SevenRooms, a seating and reservation platform, for their official Seattle premiere this week. Guests of Stowell will now have access to all of the platform’s personalized dining services, including, wine preference and suggestion, new meal recommendations based off of previous order history, and even personalized desserts delivered right to the table. SevenRooms brings a whole new level to the marriage of big data and the service industry. Whether this picture-perfect elopement means Cheers-level hospitality for us all, or a Black Mirror universe where meals aren't so much "served" as they are "predicted"; we'll just have to wait and follow the AI's lead.

Collabs

Copine

Per Se, you say? Chef-owner of Copine, Shaun McCrain made his international reputation after working in such gastronomical holy grails as Taillevent in Paris and Thomas Keller’s Per Se. Set on bringing a similar world-class experience to Seattle, he's teaming up with fellow Keller disciples for what is officially being called the "Alumni Dinners." The series starts on February 23.

Openings

Black Cat

Belltown might not need another watering hole with perfectly curated comfort food, but need be damned; because Dustin Haarstad, previously of Canon and current owner of Blind Tiger Cocktail and Co., isn't in it for the need. He's in it for that old-timey drinking experience. With his newest venture, Black Cat, set to open sometime this month, you’re sure to get it too.

Browne Family Vineyards

The Walla Walla winery's Pioneer Square tasting room opened this weekend—cabernets, malbecs, and more wine aplenty in tow.

Coming Soon

Fusion On a Stick

Perhaps most famous for their rave-worthy duck buns, Asian fusion standout, Wild Ginger has just announced a new South Lake Union location at 8th and Blanchard in a street-level location of the McKenzie high-rise. Promises of another satay bar have been confirmed.

Beijing On the Waterfront

The fast-growing Beijing-based restaurant Black Rooster announced its first international location in Renton on the Lake Washington waterfront this week. The restaurant offers a farm-to-table experience with high-quality organic ingredients and a fine dining atmosphere. Black Rooster Lake Washington is scheduled to open as early as September.

Recommendations

Editors’ Picks for Valentine Eats

Valentine's day got you stressed out? Take the load off with our top picks. And should a coursed meal not be your jam, Seattle has a bounty of date-night dining destinations—for any occasion, holiday or non.

