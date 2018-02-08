  1. Eat & Drink
9 ‘Hamilton’-Inspired Cocktails We Wish We Could Drink

"Pour me another brew, son. Let's raise a couple more to the Revolution!"

By Rosin Saez 2/8/2018

Can I buy you a drink?

Whether or not you scored tickets to one of the most highly (obsessively) anticipated Broadway musicals that debuted at the Paramount Theatre this week, we have a few thematic ideas on how to toast to Hamilton's arrival. (Or: drinks in which to drown your ticketless sorrow.) Without further ado, a list of fictional tipples and the real watering holes in which we wish we could sip them.

Not Throwing Away My Shot...and a Beer
Drink this at: your nearest neighborhood dive. With a focus on the proletarian combo, the forthcoming Black Cat in Belltown is another good bet.

Two Pints o’ Sam Adams, But I’m Workin’ on Three
Just kidding. See yourself to your favorite local craft brewery, such as Cloudburst, Stoup, Perihelion, Holy Mountain, among many others.

The Room Where Gin Happens
Drink this at: JarrBar, where gin and tonics come Spanish style and pair nicely with a menu of tinned seafood, Sun Liquor Lounge—they make their own gin after all, and Bathtub Gin and Co. Or go straight to the source at local distilleries, like Captive Spirits, Copperworks, Oola, Heritage, 3 Howls.

Hurricane (yeah, this one's just a hurricane cocktail)
Drink this at: Joli, where barman Robert Rowland, who recently departed Oliver's Twist, is inspired by the “big, bold, rich flavors of New Orleans-style cocktails.” See also: the Carlile Room.

Raise a Glass to Freedom
Drink this at: Liberty on Capitol Hill, definitely.

Aaron Burrbon
Drink this at: Canon, home to a serious wealth of bourbons, Radiator Whiskey, Whisky Bar, the Barrel Thief.

Chocolate Tariff Martini
Drink this at: Dilettante Mocha Cafe and Chocolate Martini Bar. 

The Schuyler Spritzers (you have to order several at once)
Drink this at: Rachel's Ginger Beer where a German-inspired spritzer, the schorlé, lives, or Artusi for a spritzer of the Italian persuasion.

Hercules Mulled Wine Again
Drink this at: Mr. West.

For a few sips and nips that you can actually consume, the Carlile Room's new Hamilton-themed menu includes such libations as: My (Jell-O) Shot, Dueling Gentlemen's Sidearm, and a Hamilton Hurricane.

Hamilton
Artusi

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 1535 14th Ave

A mod shot of Italy in the heart of Pike/Pine

The Barrel Thief

Wine Bar 3417 Evanston Ave N #102

Whisky Bar

Late Night, Outdoor Patio 2000 Second Ave

Radiator Whiskey

Private Parties, Scenic View 94 Pike Street

Supple whiskies, smoky meats, a Bourbon-hued room as lived-in as a rawhide boot with the Showgirls strip joint right out the window—now here’s what eating pa...

Canon

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 928 12th Ave

Local barman Jamie Boudreau had long planned to open his own place, and when Canon arrived, the reality somehow exceeded the ridiculously high expectations. ...

Liberty

Late Night, Recommended Menu 517 15th Ave E

Whiskey expert Andrew Friedman co-owns the little lounge called Liberty with talented pal Keith Waldbauer, whom you may know from Union, Vessel, and (the ear...

Bathtub Gin

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 2205 Second Ave

“Seattle’s a Scorpio kind of town,” says Marcus Johnson, who owns the brick-walled bar, a former boiler room, with his girlfriend, Jessica Gifford. “If you m...

Sun Liquor Distillery and Lounge

Outdoor Patio, Recommended Menu 512 E Pike St

Beer brewer turned gin crafter and all-around busy guy Erik Chapman (he manages both Sun Liquor bars) distills. Fellow busy guy Michael Klebeck, who founded ...

Mr. West

$$ Coffee Shop, Sandwiches/Deli 720 Olive Way

The owners of Bottlehouse in Madrona turned a sterile office building space downtown into that rare breed, a truly all day cafe. By day, it's a sleek, spacio...

JarrBar

$$ Seafood, Small Plates, Spanish 1432 Western Ave

Owner Bryan Jarr turned a storage closet beneath Pike Place Market into an approximation of watering holes in San Sebastián or Galicia or Lisbon, and the mos...

