Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 7–13

Steaks on steaks on steaks...from Tavolàta. Image: Courtesy of Tavolàta

Feb 8–11

Tsiknopempti at Omega Ouzeri

Get your early Mardi Gras on, Greek style, with the food-filled festivity that is Fat Thursday. With tsikna meaning "the smell of burning food" and pemtpi meaning "Thursday", the star of the show is the tsiknopempti meat platter: citrus pork and lamb sausages with fennel spices, roasted chicken with grapes, cured beef, and more. Get your fill of smoked meat this weekend, then come back on the 19th for Clean Monday and get some vegan dishes to cleanse.

Sat, Feb 10 & Sun, Feb 11

Free Burger Days at Habit Burger Grill

The California burger chain is opening next week in Tacoma, but first...FREE BURGERS. The first 200 guests to arrive will get a free meal and sneak peek from 11:30am–1:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, with additional time on Saturday from 5:30–7:30pm. Chargrilled beef with all the fixings, fries and a drink.

Sun, Feb 11

Chocofest at Pike Brewing Company

The annual chocolate, beer, and chocolate beer lovefest is the perfect warm up for Fat Tuesday/Valentine's celebrations to come. Over 65 breweries, bakeries, wineries, some rare cask beers from top brewers in the Puget Sound, and the real deal: unlimited chocolate. It can't be said enough: unlimited chocolate. Get your tickets for $60 a pop.

Sun, Feb 11

Tavolàta Belltown Birthday Feast

The Tavolàta crew celebrates 11 years in Belltown with party hats, balloons, confetti cake, and four courses: burrata, bucatini carbonara, swordfish, and creamy polenta. Tickets are $55 per person and the party starts at 6.

Save the Date: April 28

Seattle Bacon and Beer Classic

Over 100 beers, 30-plus bacon dishes, a bacon eating contest, lawn games, and music, all in the same spot at Safeco Field. Does it get any better than this? Get tickets before they're gone.