Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

A camping trip with captains of industry, baby boomer–inspired art at the Factory, and a convention for green thumbs.

By Manola Secaira 2/6/2018 at 2:57pm

Camping resized 117 ueseb3

Frank Lawler as Warren G. Harding and Rob Burgess as Thomas Edison in Camping with Henry and Tom at Taproot Theatre.

Image: Robert Wade

Tue, Feb 6
Make Your Own Modern Wreath
Perhaps one of the tamer workshops among Babeland's February offerings invites participants to get crafty before Valentine’s Day. Worried about your wreath wilting by the 14th? Not to worry—Babeland craftspeople are there to offer tricks to keep your flowers fresh throughout the holiday season as well. $13, Babeland Seattle

Wed, Feb 7
The More Alternative Truths
A collection of writers—primarily composed of sci-fi and fantasy novelists—come together at the University Bookstore to consider the state of American politics through essays and poetry. Reading selections from Alternative Truths and More Alternative Truths: Stories from the Resistance, they’ll offer their own insights regarding the future of American democracy, the consequences of politics, and just how exactly we should be dealing with it.  University Book Store, Free

Wed, Feb 7–11
2017 Northwest Flower and Garden Show
The convention center isn’t just for comic-cons and tech showcases. At the Northwest Flower and Garden Show, urban horticulturalists looking for inspiration can browse the full acre of picturesque show gardens. Additionally, there's garden gear for sale and even a resource center where you can connect with other local gardeners. Washington State Convention Center, $17–$34

Thu, Feb 8
Marie Hausauer: Baby Boomer
You might’ve seen Marie Hausauer’s work in the pages of Seattle Weekly or on old covers of Seattle’s late zine Intruder. This week, the Factory highlights a new set of Hausauer’s work: illustrative ink interpretations of family photos from the sixties. The Factory, Free 

Thru Mar 3
Camping with Henry and Tom
Taproot Theatre Company’s season opens with the story of when Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and president Warren G. Harding—all titans in turn-of-the-century America— took a camping trip together in 1921 to escape civilization and argue about politics and leadership. Taproot Theatre, $15–$50

Weekend
